Sri Lanka: End of an illustrated journey

Global Tamil Forum is deeply saddened by the passing of former Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera

Following statement issued by Global Tamil Forum

The Global Tamil Forum (GTF) is deeply saddened by the passing of the former Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera. We closely followed Mangala’s health condition and were hoping for his speedy recovery. Alas, Mangala too has become a victim of COVID-19 which is wreaking havoc in the country.

Mangala hails from an illustrious political family from Matara and carried on with their proud tradition throughout his political career. He was a pragmatic politician who could act as the situation demanded. But, when it came to ethnic relations and reconciliation among all communities, Mangala was unique, and he never wavered on his principles. He always found time and space to give his support to the causes of the marginalised communities.

GTF has maintained a special relationship with Mangala over several years and it is people like him that has rekindled our hope that Sri Lanka can be turned around to be a decent, progressive, and pluralist society.

We are aware that Mangala has been intensely disappointed at the recent turn of events in Sri Lanka and even then, without becoming despondent or turning away, he embarked on a new mission to bring together progressive youth from all across Sri Lanka and was hopeful for a better future for his beloved country.

We are certain that Mangala’s passing will be devastating to all progressive sections in Sri Lanka and no doubt the sentiments will be the same among the Tamil people – in Sri Lanka and in the Diaspora.

Perhaps this is the legacy of Mangala Samaraweera – a legacy no sitting politician in Sri Lanka will be able to match. A legacy Mangala would be proud of.