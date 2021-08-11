Sri Lanka: I have no intention to join politics - Vimukthi

I have striven hard to carve out a dignified and private life of myself.

" There are media reports about the ground being prepared for the entrance of a son from a prominent family into the Sri Lankan political arena. I would like to completely disassociate myself from these reports, " Dr. Vimukthi Kumaratunga said in a special statement received by Sri Lanka Guardian.

According to the statement, "For the last twenty-one years, I have been and continue to be, totally committed to my work as a veterinarian and my ongoing specialist training as a veterinary ophthalmologist in the United Kingdom."

"I love my country of birth. I hope to raise awareness and champion, in my personal capacity, the many causes in Sri Lanka that I hold dear. I would like clearly state that I have no intention whatsoever of engaging in Sri Lankan Politics. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to disregard any statement alleging my aspirations to become a Sri Lankan politician," Dr. Vimukthi affirmed.

"I have striven hard to carve out a dignified and private life of myself. I kindly request that the Sri Lankan media and public respect my privacy," he requested.