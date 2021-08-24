Sri Lanka: Mangala off to Mysterious Realm!

Mangala had a dream about the country. He strove to create a beautiful Sri Lanka free from racial, religious and caste differences. Many of those who dreamt the same in Sri Lanka either died prematurely or were killed by enemy forces.

Editorial

He has ended his journey here. Early hours today, his soul has taken for the journey to the mysterious realm. Isn’t it an exemplary journey? He lived the life he desired without hurting or manipulating anybody's sentiments. He, we believe, lived a precious life. He fought for the cause he thought was right. He who served as the Foreign Minister as well as the Finance Minister most recently, Mangala Samaraweera has taken the last breath to cross the portal to start another fresh journey at the height of his life.

There is so much to write about Mangala. He was a gentleman who made significant contributions to change the distorted political tradition of this country. He was a man who taught by actions, how a politician should behave when he comes to power; how a man should respond to harsh criticism; how a person should understand life beyond rhetoric and social façade created on myths and disbelieves. He was a man who attempted to conquer the fabric of patriarchal society which is continued to undermine individual freedoms.

Mangala had a dream about the country. He strove to create a beautiful Sri Lanka free from racial, religious and caste differences. Many of those who dreamt the same in Sri Lanka either died prematurely or were killed by enemy forces. Consequently, as many of them ended their journeys, so did their dreams.

Mangala's politics attracted many who valued individual freedom and human dignity. It is too early to say whether the dream he had also died along with him. But, time will certainly tell.

Mangala was an open-minded man. He was not a man who lived to hide the truth. More importantly, he was not a politician who used his power in the most despicable way to loot the public and suppress the rights of ordinary people. The vacuum created in the politics of Sri Lanka by the death of this beloved man who lived with many rare good qualities will last forever.

Good Night, Prince!



