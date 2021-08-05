Sri Lanka: Stalin’s Brainless Revolt

When we as a nation were decaying, other nations struggled to stand up. The people of those countries were revolutionized to give new life and dignity to the lives of the people, not to pursue their selfish narrow goals on the graves of others.

Editorial

Forty-four members of Stalin's gang who took part in the protest yesterday in Colombo were confirmed to be not-infected with the Evil virus that caused a Global health emergency since 2019. But that does not mean there is no risk of spreading this virus due to this unwanted civil disobedience. The complete responsibility for this social unrest lies with those who organized protests and conspired to plunge the country into anarchy.

Joseph Stalin? No one knows when this man was last taught a lesson in a government school.

The consequences of these protests, which take place without any ethics and in blatant violation of health quarantine laws, are deadly. It is no secret that various political parties and interested groups are behind this revolt on the nation, which is being organized by trade union leaders, including Joseph Stalin. The name itself is indicating the brutality against humanity.

History is clear. Some interested parties and nations want to perpetuate the political and social instability in Sri Lanka. For decades, Sri Lanka has been used as a testing ground for armed struggles to achieve the nefarious aims of various powerful countries and interested parties. In other words, Sri Lanka was used as a vassal state to satisfy the desires of various countries and interested parties. This is the tragedy that Sri Lanka has faced throughout history. The very few who worked hard to change this were attacked and eliminated.

When we as a nation were decaying, other nations struggled to stand up. The people of those countries were revolutionized to give new life and dignity to the lives of the people, not to pursue their selfish narrow goals on the graves of others.

But all that was left for us in Sri Lanka was empty rhetoric about our history. Unfortunately, apart from hypocrisy and jealousy, there is no virtue practised by the majority of the country.

What does the teachers' protest that is going on these days prove? It is the children of the poor who go to school in search of the only solution to their poverty with the help of free education. Joseph Stalin? No one knows when this man was last taught a lesson in a government school. No one knows what contribution this person and other unscrupulous rebels who are depending on the tax money of the public have made for the betterment of education in the country. They are ultimately abusing the lives of children studying in government schools in this country. They are destroying the next generation of the country. How can such a nation develop?

What is important at the moment is not the desire to further destabilize the country and achieve rotten political goals. It is time for everyone to come together to recover from the devastation caused by the plague. Let us repeat! As MP Wigneswaran said in Parliament recently, the key to this moment is for all to come together, regardless of political differences, to overcome the dire situation facing the country. Although many people are critical of the MP's political views, the point he is making at the moment is vital and practical. Needless to say, this is the only way out for this Island nation.

When a man drowns, the important thing is to save that man, instead of videotaping the drowning man and advertising it on social media. That is the basic lesson that Stalin and his gang members must learn. If they do not follow this basic humanitarian cause, it is the responsibility of the people to teach it in a language they understand. It is time to put an end to this brainless revolt against our young generation. Otherwise, this country will not have dawn for ordinary folks like us and our young blood who own nothing but hope for a better future!