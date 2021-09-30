Killing Off Humanity: How the Global Elite is using Eugenics and Transhumanism to Shape Our Future

Given the enormous sophistication and complexity of the elite agenda being implemented under cover of the so-called SARS-CoV-2 virus, our resistance must match the sophistication of the coup if it is to succeed. And, in this case, it will require far more action in the home than on the street.

by Robert J. Burrowes

Fully understanding significant world events as they happened yesterday and unfold today invariably requires an understanding of the long arc of history; that is, knowledge about how the human world really works. Moreover, without that understanding, it is impossible to devise and implement an effective response. This is certainly the case in the world of 2021.

Increasingly, people around the world are realizing that there is a great deal more going on under cover of the ‘official’ narrative that we are the victims of a ‘virus’ that has, so far, required 18 months of onerous restrictions and a series of government-ordered mandates that tell us all that we must submit to several experimental, gene-altering injections and other measures that will deny our rights and freedoms ongoingly into the future.

What most people do not yet realize is that this deeper agenda is monumentally huge: the world as we knew it has ended. Moreover, if we are to recover the vaguest semblance of what we once had and, hopefully, an even better version of it, we have an equally monumental struggle ahead of us.

Undoubtedly, despite extensive effort by elite agents – including international organizations (such as the UN and WHO), governments, the medical and pharmaceutical industries, and the corporate media – to conceal what is happening, the massive death toll and other costs that have resulted from the near-total dislocation of the global economy, coupled with the rapidly increasing death and damage toll from the injectables program, are key factors in this ‘awakening’. See, for example, ‘Local Detroit TV Asks for Stories of Unvaxxed Dying from COVID – Gets over 180K Responses of Vaccine Injured and Dead Instead’.

Tragically, however, virtually all who become aware that ‘something is wrong’ do not understand the ‘long arc of history’ and are therefore trapped in a powerless mode of complaint and begging elite agents, such as governments and legal systems, to fix things for them. But this will not happen. See ‘Are We Human? Are We Free? Defeating the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” before it Destroys Us’. Consequently humanity rushes headlong to the fate planned for us by the elite long ago.

So while the global elite’s long-planned coup d’état – marketed by the World Economic Forum as ‘The Great Reset’ – is certainly intended to utterly transform the human individual and human society, the driving motivation of its agenda remains ‘hidden’.

And yet this driving motivation is hidden in plain sight. The Global Elite intends to kill off a substantial portion of the human population while enslaving virtually all of those left alive. Why? So that the elite can control access to, and utilization of, the Earth’s remaining but now depleted resources.

Let me briefly explain something of the origin of this motivation, elaborate the key ways that it has manifested over the past 500 years and identify precisely how it is manifesting now. Most importantly, let me explain what we must do to resist this agenda effectively.

The Origin and Brief History of Eugenics

While the notion of ‘selective breeding’ to secure offspring with ‘desirable’ traits dates at least since the publication of Plato’s Republic in about 378 bce and has reappeared periodically since that time in one guise or another, the term ‘eugenics’ was coined in 1883 by British explorer and natural scientist Francis Galton. During the early 20th century, eugenics was given the appearance of being serious scientific study because of its pursuit by both biologists and social scientists. Their interest was understanding the extent to which human characteristics considered socially important were inherited. Of particular interest were the predictability of intelligence and certain deviant behaviours. But interest was not confined to scientific laboratories and academic institutions: it soon gained attention in cultural thought in various parts of the world. See ‘Eugenics’.

Notably, it attracted the attention of wealthy oligarchs who wanted a justification for elite rule of society ‘that discarded outdated appeals to supernatural order and seemed to rest on a bedrock of science. An idea that could explain how nouveau riche upstarts like the Rockefellers and Rothschilds had risen to positions of prominence in society alongside the old royal dynasties of Europe. Eugenics fit the bill perfectly. The answer was in their genes.’ See ‘How Big Oil Conquered The World’.

Of course, eugenics has always been pseudoscience. But it appealed to ‘the vanity of the researchers, usually hailing from successful and wealthy families themselves. And it gave an excuse for social engineering on a scale never before dreamed of.’ The idea spread precisely because it provided an ‘explanation’ of elite ‘superiority’ and so, as soon as the idea crossed the Atlantic, it was picked up by Charles Davenport, a Harvard-trained zoologist who had grown up in a strict, puritanical family.

Davenport concocted an ambitious idea for furthering the eugenic cause: the creation of a Eugenics Record Office to register the genetic background of every single individual in the USA so that each person could be categorized by their family line and assigned a genetic rating. ‘Once completed, those with the lowest eugenic value could be eliminated from the gene pool.’ Not surprisingly, Rockefeller individuals and institutions, as well as others, invested millions of dollars to fund ‘research’ and other activities in support of these efforts to identify and control the ‘eugenically unfit’.

Consequently, fueled by the support of America’s rich and powerful and with the blessing of many high-profile public figures, ‘the field of eugenics transformed from the quaint hobbyhorse of a few mad scientists into the social cause of an entire generation. Economists, politicians, authors, activists – by the 1920s, everyone who was anyone was extolling the need to eradicate the “germ-plasm” of the lower stock.’ Popularized by the corporate media, taught at universities, written about in best-selling books, it became a mass movement. So while the state of Indiana had passed the first eugenic sterilization law in the United States in 1907, by 1927 the US Supreme Court had endorsed it and the practice had become commonplace. See ‘How Big Oil Conquered The World’ and ‘Buck v. Bell: Inside the SCOTUS Case That Led to Forced Sterilization of 70,000 & Inspired the Nazis’.

And, by this time, the Nazis in Germany were being inspired, encouraged, guided and funded by eugenicists, particularly the Rockefellers, in the United States. The Third Reich’s ‘Law for the Prevention of Defective Progeny’ was passed on 14 July 1933, less than six months after Hitler was appointed interim chancellor. It mandated sterilization of ‘defectives’ in eight different categories and, at its peak in the 1940s, resulted in the forced sterilization of 400,000 Germans. In this period too, the program was expanded to include ‘euthanasia’ resulting in over 70,000 German children, senior citizens, and psychiatric patients being murdered by the Nazi regime. See ‘How Big Oil Conquered The World’.

Of course, Germans were not the only victims of Nazi eugenics programs during World War II.

But so powerful had been US influence in shaping this program, that when senior Nazis were put on trial at Nuremberg after World War II for their eugenics program, the Nazi defence cited revered US Supreme Court Justice Oliver Wendall Holmes who wrote the 1927 US Supreme Court decision. See ‘Buck v. Bell: Inside the SCOTUS Case That Led to Forced Sterilization of 70,000 & Inspired the Nazis’.

Nevertheless, whatever damage was done to the eugenics movement by the radical interpretation of it that manifested in Nazi practices prior to and during World War II, ranging from sterilization to killing of people with a mental illness, physical disability, a history of poverty or criminal behaviour, or in relation to those people not conforming to their notion of ‘racial hygiene’, the movement has never gone away and has had some prominent exponents. In fact, it is now making a profound resurgence although its proponents know better than to label themselves ‘eugenicists’.

And the United States remains the true home of eugenicists with forced sterilization practiced up until the 1970s and still the law of the land in 2021. ‘It doesn’t happen now’, you might say. See ‘The U.S. Is Still Forcibly Sterilizing Prisoners’.

Nevertheless, it is true that the Nazi experience had tarnished the reputation of eugenics which forced ongoing work in the field to be disguised by repackaging. And this means that the ideas and many of its practices survive to this day but in different form and certainly under different labels.

But it should also be noted that while the above might be considered a heavily-abridged history of the formal eugenics movement, which scholars like Anton Chaitkin have elaborated – listen to ‘Anton Chaitkin on the Eugenics/Euthanasia Agenda’ – and upon which others like Dr David Martin have cast a very different slant by highlighting the role of life insurance companies in driving it – watch ‘The Illusion of Knowledge’ – it is also true that one version or another of the practice, by various names in different contexts, has been around for a very long time. This is the case notwithstanding, for example, considerable academic discussion regarding the precise relationship or otherwise between eugenics and genocide. As one detailed study concluded: ‘eugenics is in fact deeply implicated in the history of genocide once it is placed in a wider context’. See ‘Eugenics and Genocide’. Without delving deeper than 500 years into human history, consider the following, for example.

Since European imperialism began in the 15th century, adversely impacting indigenous peoples in many regions around the world who were subjected to the genocidal practices of their imperial conquerors, a steady sequence of geopolitical ‘developments’ has taken place with each of these having a seriously adverse impact on local human populations: the enclosure of the commons and other measures that started being introduced during the industrial revolution in Europe in the 17th century and which denied local people the land on which their ancestors had lived for generations, the establishment of the system of nation-states with the Peace of Westphalia in 1648, as well as the widespread introduction of capitalism. Each of these transformations, involving military, political, economic and social measures, exacted a significant ongoing death toll readily attributed to the violence built into the state, industrial society, capitalism and colonialism.

But one way of understanding the ideas that justified and drove this violence, which took both direct and structural forms, is to consider them through the prism of eugenics. This is because the national elites who implemented these measures – that have resulted in the massive displacement and death of local peoples the world over since the 15th century – have always actively promoted this outcome against those they considered of ‘lower stock’ (however this has been described in any given context), and as evidenced by their ongoing resistance to efforts to transform the global system into anything that offers recognition and an appropriate response to their imperial genocide of indigenous peoples or offers more equalized access to opportunities for ‘ordinary’ people everywhere even now.

In essence, elite intention has never really wavered: Whatever ideology supposedly guided any elite in a particular context, the elite has usually wanted a substantial proportion of any local human population killed off and the bulk of those left alive reduced to slavery, in one form or another, while endlessly commandeering planetary resources for elite use.

And it has used a variety of means to achieve this. Notably, genocide (particularly against indigenous peoples in Africa; Asia; North, Central and South America; and Australia), war (with about 20 million people killed in World War I and 70-85 million people killed in World War II alone), and starvation through control of the global economy (which was already killing 100,000 people each day before the current crisis was generated to play its part).

Anyway, my point is simple: What is the World Economic Forum’s ‘Great Reset’ all about? It is simply the latest (and intended final) step in the Global Elite’s long-standing eugenics agenda. In this instance, it is being further and primarily implemented through destruction of the global economy and the forced injectables program being carried out worldwide, with deployment of 5G and geoengineering playing roles as well, while the enslavement of those left alive is being achieved by measures to implement the technocratic/transhumanist agenda. See ‘Beware the Transhumanists: How “Being Human” is being Re-engineered by the Elite’s Covid-19 Coup’.

If you think that this program is not being forced upon us, I hope that you will continue to monitor the destruction of your human rights, including your right to freedom of expression which includes the simple right to question and gain access to conflicting analyses of what is happening, so that the many (dis)guises under which this agenda is being implemented become clearer.

But your observation will also soon reveal that some other very basic human rights, such as those to food, medical choice and privacy are all but gone. And winning them back is going to take a monumental struggle and require millions of people acting strategically.

Killing off Humanity: Starvation

There are many ways to kill off a human population with, as touched on above, wars and genocide both obvious examples, and the death toll from wars and genocides over recent centuries is testament to their effectiveness in achieving substantial depopulation.

But if you want to kill off substantial human populations in a way that is less obvious to those not paying attention, two highly effective methods are starvation in those countries outside the ‘West’, where tens of millions die annually under the ‘usual’ circumstances – that is, as an inevitable outcome of the inequities built into capitalism which is designed to concentrate wealth – without serious effort being made to address the problem, and by producing a toxic substance and compelling the bulk of the human population, one way or another, to submit to accepting it, through the air, their food and water, or even ‘medically’.

So while control of food, for example, is an ancient practice that can be dated to at least 4,000 years ago, today the world food supply is controlled by a small number of giant corporations interested only in profit, not sharing food equitably. Hence, while there is ample food, distribution reflects profitability not response to need. As a result: ‘Each year tens of millions die from the most elementary lack of their daily bread’. For a comprehensive account of corporate control of food, see ‘The BA Cartel, Part 2’ and ‘The BA Cartel, Part 3’.

But it is not just elite-driven corporate practice that is responsible for this starvation. Governments are actively involved in implementing elite policy in this regard too, as was made clear in the neo-Malthusian policy which Henry Kissinger promulgated in 1974 as U.S. Secretary of State, in his National Security Study Memorandum 200. See ‘Implications of Worldwide Population Growth For U.S. Security and Overseas Interests’. NSSM-200 outlined a policy of genocide and depopulation against the Third World, and ultimately, against the industrialized sector.

Just one factor in this elite control of food and the massive deaths by starvation it is generating is the model of industrial agriculture – including large-scale corporate ownership of land (at the expense of millions of small-holders), the use of genetically mutilated organisms and extensive use of synthetic fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides – that has been systematically imposed worldwide. For one account of this that elaborates the interrelated set of problems in some detail, see ‘Industrial Ag Is Poisoning the World – and Causing a Global Hunger Pandemic’.

But since formal destruction of the global economy began in March 2020 (thus achieving the concealment of its fragility and likely collapse in any case), even the perverse distribution system in place as part of this corporate grip on the world food supply has been further distorted leading to what one author called ‘lockdown starvation’. By closing down the global economy supposedly in response to the ‘pandemic’, the global elite was able to conceal a significant component of its depopulation agenda by largely confining it to places where such deaths are already routine and readily ignored: countries in Africa, Asia and Central/South America. As a result, substantially greater numbers are dying of starvation now. See, for example, ‘“The Cure is Worse Than The Disease” – What’s Really Going On in India’.

So while the sudden destruction of the global economy impoverished tens of millions of people in industrialized societies through unemployment, making them even more vulnerable to homelessness and destitution, in April 2020 the chief of the World Food Program, David Beasley, warned that: ‘the world faces “multiple famines of biblical proportions” that could result in 300,000 deaths per day’ because of the starvation resulting from disruption of global food production and supply. See ‘WFP chief warns of “hunger pandemic” as Global Food Crises Report launched’ and ‘COVID-19 could kill more people through hunger than the disease itself, warns Oxfam’.

More than a year later, in June 2021, Oxfam reported that ‘20 million more people have been pushed to extreme levels of food insecurity, reaching a total of 155 million people in 55 countries.’ Government measures to destroy economies since the alleged ‘pandemic’ began, have seen the number of people living in famine-like conditions increase sixfold to more than 520,000.

‘What we saw as a global health crisis has quickly spiralled into an inflamed hunger crisis that has laid bare the stark inequality in our world. The worst is still yet to come unless governments urgently tackle food insecurity and its root causes head on. Today, 11 people are likely dying every minute from acute hunger’. See ‘The Hunger Virus Multiplies: Deadly Recipe of Conflict, Covid-19 and Climate Accelerated World Hunger’ and ‘Every minute, 11 people die of hunger: Oxfam’.

Of course, with the world’s attention focused elsewhere, it is also easy to just let people die, even if some people get a little attention before doing so. See ‘“Nothing left”: A catastrophe in Madagascar’s famine-hit south’.

In any case, one would be naive to believe that governments or international organizations now, any more than at any time in the past, are going to ‘urgently tackle food insecurity and its root causes head on’. Such words are simply the most straightforward way of pretending concern until the reader’s attention moves on to the next subject without asking ‘was anything done?’ Of course not, and it will not be.

In addition, as touched on above, by deliberately crashing national economies it was easy to conceal the fact that they were on the brink of crashing anyway. In the words of Scott C. Tips: ‘As the American and other economies falter from major structural problems, out-of-control debt, reckless spending, and government stupidity in shuttering businesses, the blame for markets crashing and economies tanking is borne by the conveniently available COVID-19 disease.’ See ‘Never Has So Little Done So Much Harm to So Many: The Latest Coronavirus Attack Is A Cover for Restricting Our Health Freedoms’.

As the elite coup (the ‘Great Reset’) proceeds and key measures to tighten its control and consolidate the transfer of wealth from poor to rich are implemented, populations in industrialized countries will also be confined to the economic margins and starved to death.

Killing off Humanity: Injectables

Parallel with economic measures to kill off a substantial proportion of humanity, the global elite has long used ‘medical’ measures to achieve a similar outcome.

Dating from the time when the Louis Pasteur model of disease – based on ‘germ theory’: microorganisms attack the body and must be fought off individually – gained ascendancy over the Antoine Béchamp model – based on ‘terrain theory’: the health of the body and its environment determine health outcomes – in the late 19th century, the focus of allopathic medicine has been ‘treating’ disease with synthetic drugs, chemotherapy, radiation, surgical removal of body parts and vaccines. See Bechamp or Pasteur? A lost chapter in the history of biology and ‘Germ Theory Versus Terrain: The Wrong Side Won the Day’.

However, despite the focus of the dominant medical system on ‘germ theory’, it has never been scientifically established that the SARS-CoV-2 virus actually exists. More fundamentally, according to Dr Stefan Lanka: ‘Contrary to what most people believe, there are no pathogenic viruses.… All claims about viruses as pathogens are wrong and are based on easily recognisable, understandable and verifiable misinterpretations…. A real and complete virus does not exist anywhere in the entire “scientific” literature.’ See ‘The Misconception Called “Virus”: Measles as an example’.

To reiterate in the words of two other authors: ‘there is no original scientific evidence that definitively demonstrates that any virus is the cause of any disease’. See What Really Makes You Ill? Why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong. But you can read more in ‘Dismantling the Virus Theory – The “measles virus” as an example’ and watch the video interview ‘The Real Science of Germs: Do Viruses Cause Disease?’

And so the entire foundation of health practice underwent a profound transformation during the late 19th century. The shift from highly effective natural health modalities to pharmaceutical ‘medicine’ was keenly facilitated by the Rockefeller family whose oil products needed outlets given that the automotive industry was just starting (and was generating only limited demand) and the drugs being promoted were made from oil byproducts. Consequently, the Rockefeller family and its allies made strenuous efforts to obliterate the natural health modalities popular and effective prior to the turn of the 20th century and invested hundreds of millions of dollars to ensure the emergence of pharmaceutical ‘medicine’ based on the petrochemicals its oil industry made possible. See ‘Rockefeller Foundation Moments in Time: 1921-1929’ and ‘How Big Oil Conquered The World’.

As a result, chronic ill-health and deaths from medical ‘treatments’ skyrocketed during the next century as has been extensively documented. See, for example, Medical Nemesis: The Expropriation of Health and Death by Medicine.

In brief, and notwithstanding the many fine doctors who have done what they could to genuinely restore health, this model has meant that large segments of the human population have been condemned to one or more of the medically-induced forms of chronic ill-health while many others have been the victims of iatrogenic (‘medical error’) deaths, the leading cause of death in many countries, including the United States: ‘the American medical system is the leading cause of death and injury in the US.’ See Death by Medicine. Of course, the second and third leading causes of death – cancer and heart disease – could also be attributed to a medical system that promotes a grossly unhealthy diet of poisoned (by synthetic herbicides and pesticides), processed and unhealthily prepared foods (as well as fluoridated water) while suppressing awareness of a nutritionally/environmentally sound and ethical diet (biodynamically/organically grown, whole – and preferably vegan/vegetarian – food) as well as effective treatments, such as Gerson Therapy for cancer.

But a vital component of the injuries and deaths inflicted medically occur by vaccination, for which there is zero science of any benefit. As Dr Stefan Lanka has explained about vaccines generally:

Only ignorant people who blindly trust in the state authorities who are ‘testing’ and approving the vaccines can regard vaccination as a ‘small harmless prick’. The verifiable facts demonstrate the danger and negligence of these scientists and politicians, who claim that vaccines are safe, have little or no side-effects and would protect from a disease. None of these claims is true and scientific; on the contrary, upon precise scientific analysis, one finds that vaccines are useless and the respective literature admits to the lack of any evidence in their favour. See ‘The Misconception Called “Virus”: Measles as an example’.

Far from being useless, however, vaccines have an exceptional record of achievement in two realms. They are extraordinarily profitable – with even multi-billion dollar fines imposed on pharmaceutical corporations absorbed as a cost of doing business: see ‘Big Pharma Conglomerate with a Criminal Record: Pfizer “Takes Over” the EU Vaccine Market. 1.8 Billion Doses’ – and they injure and kill with ruthless efficiency. And for those paying attention this has been well known for a long time with a great many scientists documenting the myriad problems with vaccines – for just one example, see ‘New Quality-Control Investigations on Vaccines: Micro- and Nanocontamination’ – and others documenting the extensive injuries and deaths. See Sayer Ji’s 326 page bibliography with a vast number of references to the literature explaining the exceptional range of shocking dangers from vaccination: ‘Vaccination’.

In fact, based on his own experience of promoting vaccines among unaware populations in Africa and Asia and given his well-known sympathies for eugenics, Bill Gates has candidly stated that ‘if we are doing a real good job vaccinating, we may reduce the world population by 10% to 15%’. See ‘Innovating to Zero!’ Moreover, he might have added, if we use a gene-altering ‘injectable’ we can do it far more efficiently.

So how effective at killing are these injectables? Here is just a sample of what some prominent doctors and scientists have described, usually as part of a warning:

In this video, Professor Dolores Cahill, Dr. Judy Mikovits & Dr. Sherri Tenpenny explain ‘The Truth about the Covid-19 Vaccine’.

According to Professor Cahill, great harm will result from these mRNA vaccines in the years to come: ‘I have been saying all along [that] anyone who’s over 70 who gets one of these mRNA vaccines will probably sadly die within about two to three years.’ And anyone who gets the mRNA injection, no matter what their age, can be expected to die within five to ten years.

According to Dr Judy Mikovits, ‘Fifty million people will die in America from the vaccine.’ Dr Tenpenny agrees, subject to the proviso that ‘if they don’t die, they are going to be seriously injured’.

In his video ‘A Final Warning to Humanity’, Dr. Mike Yeadon asks ‘Why is the pharmaceutical industry making “top up” vaccines?… You should be terrified at this point, as I am, because there is absolutely no possible justification for their manufacture…. I am very frightened of that. There is no possible benign interpretation of this. I believe that they are going to be used to damage your health and possibly kill you. Seriously. I can see no sensible interpretation other than a serious attempt at mass depopulation. This will provide the tools to do it and plausible deniability.’

For their part, Doctors for Covid Ethics have recently issued the fourth edition of their own warning ‘J’Accuse! The Gene-based “Vaccines” Are Killing People. Governments Worldwide Are Lying to You the People, to the Populations They Purportedly Serve’:

Official sources, namely EudraVigilance (EU, EEA, Switzerland), MHRA (UK) and VAERS (USA), have now recorded many more deaths and injuries from the COVID-!9 “vaccine” roll-out than from all previous vaccines combined since records began…. TOTAL for EU/UK/USA – 40,666 Covid-19 injection related deaths and 6,626,502 injuries reported as at 15 September 2021.

It is important to be aware that the official figures above (reported to the health authorities) are but a small percentage (1 to 10%) of the actual figures…. This catastrophic number of injection related deaths has NOT been reported by the mainstream media, despite the official figures above being publicly available….

The signal of harm is now indisputably overwhelming, and, in line with universally accepted ethical standards for clinical trials, Doctors for Covid Ethics demands that the COVID-19 “vaccination” programme be halted immediately worldwide.

Continuation of the programme, in the full knowledge of ongoing serious harm and death to both adults and children, constitutes Crimes Against Humanity/Genocide….

Governments worldwide are lying to you the people, to the populations they purportedly serve.

And in this video, Dr Sucharit Bhakdi carefully explains why the Covid-19 injection is precipitating a global catastrophe that will decimate the human population. See ‘COVID Shots to “Decimate World Population,” Warns Dr. Bhakdi’.

Having cited these examples, however, it should be pointed out that they constitute a tiny fraction of the rather endless sequence of highly qualified doctors, scientists, geopolitical analysts and others who have perceived the nature of what has been planned and is now being implemented, and been warning humanity of its fate unless vigorous resistance is offered. For just two of these other warnings, consider the following.

In this evocative open letter from twelve holocaust survivors of World War II, they warn:

We, the survivors of the atrocities committed against humanity during the Second World War, feel bound to follow our conscience and write this letter.

It is obvious to us that another holocaust of greater magnitude is taking place before our eyes. The majority of the world’s populace do not yet realize what is happening, for magnitude of an organized crime such as this is beyond their scope of experience.

We, however, know. We remember the name Josef Mengele. Some of us have personal memories. We experience a déjà vu that is so horrifying that we rise to shield our poor fellow humans. The threatened innocents now include children, and even infants. In just four months, the COVID-19 vaccines have killed more people than all available vaccines combined from mid-1997 until the end of 2013—a period of 15.5 years. And people affected worst are between 18 and 64 years old – the group which was not in the Covid statistics.

We call upon you to stop this ungodly medical experiment on humankind immediately. What you call “vaccination” against SARS-Cov-2 is in truth a blasphemic encroachment into nature. Never before has immunization of the entire planet been accomplished by delivering a synthetic mRNA into the human body. It is a medical experiment to which the Nuremberg Code must be applied. The 10 ethical principles in this document represents a foundational code of medical ethics that was formulated during the Nuremberg Doctors Trial to ensure that human beings will never again be subjected to involuntary medical experimentation & procedures…. See ‘Stop the Covid Holocaust! Open Letter. We call upon you to stop this ungodly medical experiment on humankind immediately’.

In a recent article, Professor Michel Chossudovsky noted:

The vaccine is being applied and imposed Worldwide. The target population is 7.9 billion. Several doses are contemplated. It is the largest vaccination program in World history.

“Never before has immunization of the entire planet been accomplished by delivering a synthetic mRNA into the human body”...

The mRNA vaccine is not a project of a UN intergovernmental body (WHO) on behalf (of) the member states of the UN: This is a private initiative. The billionaire elites which fund and enforce the Vaccine Project Worldwide are Eugenists committed to Depopulation. See ‘The COVID-19 “Vaccine” and the Nuremberg Code. Crimes Against Humanity, Genocide’.

Beyond these warnings, however, if we consider the official injury and death figures from the injectables cited above, we know that millions have been injured and many tens of thousands killed (in the European Union, the UK and the USA only) by the ‘death needle’ already.

Of course, the problem with official figures is that they always profoundly understate the deaths and injuries as an extensive CDC-funded Harvard research study explained a decade ago. In reality, for a variety of clearly identified reasons, ‘fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.’ See ‘Electronic Support for Public Health – Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System’.

And a recent research study by Dr Jessica Rose highlights this problem in relation to the current gene-altering injectables. Her research demonstrated that more than ten times the official figure – over 150,000 people – have died due to the injectables in the USA so far. See ‘BREAKING – Over 150,000 people including 600 children have died due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in the USA’ and watch a video interview of Dr Rose here: ‘VAERS: What do the Data Tell us?’

But remember the warnings from Professor Cahill, Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Yeadon, Dr. Bhakdi and others. The timeframe on deaths is over the next few years so, in short, despite the horrifying reality already, the tragedy has only just begun.

Of course, the truth about the ‘vaccine’ death and injury toll is being heavily suppressed by international organizations (including the United Nations and World Health Organization), governments and the medical, pharmaceutical and media industries because this knowledge would only undermine support for the elite-driven eugenics program.

Hence, the tragedy will continue to accelerate with resistance confined to that which can be mobilized outside mainstream channels.

Killing off Humanity: Other means

While I will not elaborate them in this article, as mentioned above, it should be acknowledged that the elite is using other means to kill off a large proportion of humanity, with the deployment of 5G and geoengineering just two more examples. For discussions of these issues, see ‘Deadly Rainbow: Will 5G Precipitate the Extinction of All Life on Earth?’ and ‘Extinction is Stalking Humanity: The Threats to Human Survival Accumulate’.

So How Can We Resist?

Fortunately, there is considerable resistance already. However, we need to expand this and also get it onto a more strategic footing so that it functionally undermines the power of the Global Elite to conduct this coup. And don’t assume that the Global Elite will back off. It is criminally insane. See ‘The Global Elite is Insane Revisited’.

So, as I have explained before, our defense strategy must thwart those key measures of their coup that would give them the control they want. This will not be easy because we must mobilize millions to act strategically. Random acts of resistance, such as the mass mobilizations without strategic focus that have been conducted so far, can have no impact.

For an integrated strategy to defeat the elite coup, see the ‘We Are Human, We Are Free’ campaign, which has 29 strategic goals for defeating the coup including meaningful engagement with police and military forces to assist them to understand and resist, rather than support, the elite agenda.

But for a simpler presentation, see the ‘We Are Human, We Are Free’ 7 Days Campaign to Resist The Great Reset. The Telegram group is here.

One-page flyers in several languages, outlining essential nonviolent actions that we must undertake, are published with this article.

Conclusion

If we cannot mobilize sufficient noncooperation with particular elite agents and specific measures being taken by the elite through these agents, then the Global Elite will succeed in killing off a substantial proportion of the human population and enslaving the balance.

So our choice is simple. Resist, strategically, as outlined above or watch Earth being depopulated to a planet of cyborg slaves.

Biodata: Robert J. Burrowes has a lifetime commitment to understanding and ending human violence. He has done extensive research since 1966 in an effort to understand why human beings are violent and has been a nonviolent activist since 1981. He is the author of ‘Why Violence?’ His email address is flametree@riseup.net and his website is here.