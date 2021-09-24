Los Angeles-based Sri Lankan director's film to hit Hollywood theaters

Los Angeles–based, Sri Lankan filmmaker, Lakpathy Wijesekara’s latest feature film "Free By Noon'’ starring John Eisen, Raechel Wong, Justine Herron, Melissa Howell will be theatrically released in Los Angeles from October 15th to October 21st at the Laemmle theater in Glendale.

According to UCLA's Hollywood Diversity Report 2020, only 14.4% of directors of theatrical films represent people of color. Alarmingly, only 3.4% were directors of Asian origin in 2019.

Lakpathy Wijesekara’s last cinematic endeavor was a Virtual Reality film from a newborn's perspective about Child Laundering. This film generated more than 1.5 million views worldwide.

Free By Noon movie has a truly diverse cast and a crew. Not one or two but seven different languages were spoken on the set.

Free By Noon is about a married man who tries to have some "extra" fun in Las Vegas, where he gets locked up in a very unusual situation. He has to get himself out of this quirky situation to save his marriage before his wife gets home.

"I felt like this was a unique Hollywood film and a really good human drama done with a small plot," Mr. Aruna Gunarathna- Editor of Sarasaviya newspaper, a trade magazine equivalent of Hollywood Reporter/ Variety in Sri Lanka.

The film was shot on an Arri Alexa camera with a single Anamorphic lens.

Once the film is screened at the Glendale Laemmle theater from Oct 15th -21st, filmmakers plan to take it over to New York, Texas, Atlanta and screen it in Sri Lanka as well.



