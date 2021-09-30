Sri Lanka and India sign landmark agreement for container terminal

Sri Lanka Ports Authority today signed a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) agreement with India's Adani Group and its local partner John Keells Holdings PLC to develop the West Container Terminal (WCT) of the Colombo Port.

The WCT will be developed on a Build, Operate and Transfer basis for a period of 35 years as a public-private partnership. WCT will have a quay length of 1400 meters and alongside depth of 20 meters, thereby making it a prime transhipment cargo destination to handle Ultra Large Container Carriers



