When Would Tibet Get Liberated from China and How?

Sri Lanka Guardian September 26, 2021

by N.S.Venkataraman 

It is now more than six decades since China forcibly occupied Tibet by sending it’s military and  massacred  the protesting Tibetans mercilessly. The Dalai Lama and his followers were left with no alternative other than leaving Tibet and China has been taking stern steps to consolidate it’s hold over the Tibetan region.  It has been systematically taking measures to dilute the Tibetan race  by settling native Chinese in Tibet and brainwashing the present generation of Tibetans who have not seen the Dalai Lama.  China is trying to rewrite the history of Tibet.

However, it  is now clearly seen  that China has not been fully successful in  crushing the Tibetan spirit. This is more than well proven by the fact that China is not willing to permit citizens  from any other country to visit Tibet and see the conditions for themselves in this great Buddhist region.  Obviously, China has more to conceal than reveal in Tibet.  China is now guarding Tibet with an iron curtain.

The Tibetans in exile have formed a government of their own and   are constantly raising their voice about the injustice done to Tibet  and demanding freedom and independence for Tibet from China’s aggressive control. Several Tibetan associations are functioning in democratic countries. However, the ground reality is that the cry of Tibetans for free Tibet appears to have become cry in the wilderness as the world , by and large, have ignored the plight of Tibet.

While India has given place for the Tibetans to live and run their government in exile in India, India has not done anything more than this. Once in a way, US government has voiced  it’s concern about the plight of Tibetans but have done nothing beyond this. It appears that US government  thinks that the fact that it has given freedom to Tibetan associations to function in USA  is adequate for the present.

One ground reality is that over the six decades, many Tibetan families originally from Tibet have migrated to other countries and the descendants  of the families have become citizens of other countries. While they are concerned about the humiliation suffered by Tibet at the hands of  the Chinese government , they could do nothing more than this and appear to be hoping against hope that some miracle would take place sometime in future when Tibet would get back it’s freedom and glory. Today, no one is sure whether it would happen and how it would happen.

In the 1960s, when China entered Tibet , India could have been one country which could have protested and  termed it as an illegitimate act of the Chinese government. On the other hand, the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru , who is a known historian himself,  failed in his duty and virtually approved the occupation of Tibet by China. Later on, to add insult to injury, Indian Prime Minister Vajpayee , who is an experienced politician and should know better , virtually sealed the fate of Tibet by officially approving the occupation of Tibet by China.

Therefore, history would record that, apart from China,  India too has been  the principal country which has acted against Tibet’s interests by remaining silent on Chinese aggression and providing some sort of approval for China’s unacceptable occupation of Tibet. When India acted in this way, the world too  remained silent, leaving  Tibet alone and leaving Tibetans to fight the battle for freedom all by themselves.

It is now high time that India has to atone for it’s historical mistake in approving  China’s occupation of Tibet.

Today, India is facing the full brunt of China’s expansionist ambitions   and has to fight against China militarily to protect it’s borders more than once. China claims India’s province Arunachal Pradesh as it’s own and   it has not concealed it’s ambition to control  and checkmate India’s progress  in whatever manner possible. 

At present,China considers India as it’s prime enemy while it considers USA  as it’s competitor. With Afghanistan going under the control of Talibans and India’s bitterest enemy Pakistan and China working in unison and Islamic terrorists targeting India, India has to fight against China with back to the  wall.

China has already done enough  harm to  India,   short of sending it’s force to occupy Indian province Arunachal Pradesh.  In such circumstances, India  trying to appease China or buy peace with China is a wasteful  and even humiliating exercise.

China occupying Tibet is a  big military threat for India and it is known that China is already building a  strong military base in Tibet , targeting  India.

Now, India has  no alternative other than  asserting  itself against China with no nonsense attitude . It has to expose China’s aggressive  territorial ambitions in the eyes of the world and the world should  be made to realise that inspite of it’s military and economic power, China  has  now become a villain of peace due to it’s  unconcealed ambition to  expand it’s horizon militarily and economically in Asia and Africa.

India has to put China at it’s place and make China know that India will not  be a sitting duck.

The effective and only way  of doing this is to recognise the exile Tibetan government as the legitimate government of Tibet. If India would bell the cat in this way, it would certainly clear it’s conscience .  Possibly,   countries  like the USA and other democratic countries would also follow suit,  that would be the starting point for Tibet gaining back it’s independence and freedom. The ball is clearly in the court of India, as far as the Tibetan issue is concerned. 

At present, several countries have concerns about China’s intentions and methods and blocks are being   formed amongst countries primarily to checkmate China. Now is the time to strike while the iron  is hot. 

By recognising   Tibet as an independent country, India will  create a strong resistance  in the onward march of China’s territorial ambition plans and strategies.

In the process, the world would become a better place ,as the world would have done it’s duty of restoring the freedom of Tibet and the glory of the country and give Tibet it’s rightful place in the global arena.


