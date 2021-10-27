Sri Lanka: Catholic Church is Not a Conclave of Liars

The Vatican is investigating and prosecuting decades of child abuse in the Catholic Church. We hope that no priest of our Sri Lankan origin has been involved in such an inhuman and ruthless act. However, that in such an exemplary global context, Fr. Cyril Gamini and his team members will have a clear understanding of how to fulfill their responsibilities.

Editorial

Some responsible people are misleading the public by producing and propagating false stories and mere assumptions about the 2019 Easter terrorist attacks. This disgusting drama staging deceptive interpretations is continuing. As a result, the general public has lost the opportunity to gain an accurate understanding of this carnage and implement a proactive mechanism to ensure the non-recurrence. Instead, the people of the country are being deceived by certain groups to achieve various narrow political goals. It is awfully unfortunate how various social media and other media tools are being used to cover up the truth of this incident.

Opinions and assumptions are not sacred but facts

Some have accused the government of intimidating and humiliating some Catholic priests and so-called human rights activists who are talking about the Easter attacks. None of these heroes cares about the prejudice that comes with blaming various professionals based on gossips without any credible evidence. Do any of these critiques have any feelings about these officers and their families who are suffering because of these hateful accusations? Is this is a path to justice?

The most recent instance of this kind is the malevolent statement made by Fr. Cyril Gamini pointing at Director-General of State Intelligence Service Major General Suresh Sallay. Fr. Gamini in his ill presentation accused the Intelligence Chief of various issues related to Easter attacks. According to the presentation, Father Cyril Gamini has credible evidence to prove that the intelligence chief dealt with Zaharan, the ring leader of the suicide bombings and his accomplices who carried out the Easter attacks. If so, he must table that evidence before the law enforcement agencies and the court of law. As far as we know, concealing evidence is against the law.

On the other hand, the prejudiced party can challenge the priest's statement and seek justice if the party confidence his innocence. If anyone tells the world that he/she has credible evidence on any form of unlawful activity, it is the responsibility of every individual to provide that evidence. Father Cyril Gamini should fulfil this basic responsibility. He has been given the golden opportunity to prove his purity by acting following the universal principle of rule of law.

The Vatican is investigating and prosecuting decades of child abuse in the Catholic Church. We hope that no priest of our Sri Lankan origin has been involved in such an inhuman and ruthless act. However, that in such an exemplary global context, Fr. Cyril Gamini and his team members will have a clear understanding of how to fulfil their responsibilities. We believe that the Catholic Church is not a conclave of gossipers and liars who are scheming to mislead the general public by propagating fake news and pretrial judgments.

The moment has come to prove by actions before the world that they are doing their duty correctly and working towards achieving justice for all. The first step to achieving this universal goal is to provide credible evidence that they have in their pockets. Let the world know what you know! Let us keep all gossips and conspiracy theories propagated by fake news mongers aside. Let us stand tall for facts to find the truth! Certainly, there is nothing to worry about in your past or the present! As Oscar Wilde tells us, "every saint has the past, every sinner have the future." Over to you, Fr. Cyril Gamini!