Sri Lanka: State Intelligence Service lunches it's official anthem

Official Youtube Channel of Lanka Courier, a monthly printed magazine published in Colombo has premiered the official anthem of State Intelligence Service, the prime intelligence arm in Sri Lanka. The newly composed official anthem of the State Intelligence Service ( SIS) was launched during its Oak Anniversary celebrations held recently. SIS celebrated its 80th Anniversary in a simple ceremony on Oct 01, 2021.

The SIS traces its roots to the early 1940s when on October 01, 1941, it was formed as a special branch of the Criminal Investigations Department. After going through many nominal and structural changes over the years, it finally came to be known in its present name in 2006 and continues its pivotal service in ensuring national security.

In keeping with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's vision and evolving times along with requirements of the country, the SIS has entered on a new journey harnessing the inherent professionalism and skill of its men, adopting innovation, enhancing the welfare of its men and in a conducive working environment.

***







