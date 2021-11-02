Sri Lanka Economic Summit : Charting a Path towards a Technology Hub

The upcoming Sri Lanka Economic Summit 2021, the foremost economic event of Sri Lanka is prepared to host a lineup of contemporary dialogues under this year’s theme ‘Springboard for revival: Opportunity to reset’. Day two of the event will feature a session dedicated to ‘Charting a Path towards a Technology Hub’ on 7th December, 2021.

This session will highlight Export earnings from IT/BPM industry which has been growing at double digit levels in recent years with an expectation to double by 2025. This session aims to understand the roadmap towards this goal and what it would mean to position Sri Lanka as a technology hub. What impediments will need to be overcome to achieve these targets? What will be the role of start-ups in driving this growth? What will be some of the Government’s digital policies and regulations to enable this?

The Presenters at this plenary will be Mr. Madu Ratnayake, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer (Europe, Middle East and AsiaPac), Virtusa and Ms. Sandra De Zoysa, Chairperson, SLASSCOM. Mr. Oshada Senanayake - Chairman, ICTA / DG at Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka, Ms. Srimathi Shivashankar, Corporate Vice President and Program Director, New Vistas, HCL, Mr. Harsha Purasinghe, Founder/CEO – MiHCM and Mr. Dinesh Saparamadu, Founder & CEO Applova Inc. /Chairman hSenid Business Solutions will join the panel discussion. The Session will be Moderated by Mr. Mano Sekaram, CEO & Co-Founder of 99X Technology Ltd and Director, ICTA.

The Sri Lanka Economic Summit 2021(SLES 2021) is scheduled to be held on 6th and 7th December as a hybrid summit catering to participants who would join online as well as participate in-person at the Shangri-la Hotel. The theme for the 21st Sri Lanka Economic Summit is based on creating an environment that will be a Springboard for Revival, leveraging on the Opportunity to Reset.

Participants have the opportunity to register online from https://chamber.lk for the entire two-day summit or choose the sessions of their choice. The Chamber looks forward to delivering a unique, digitally transformed experience to all participants in addition to in-person participation at the Shangri-La Colombo this year. Registrations for the event are now open. For further information, please contact events@chamber.lk or 0115588852; or alikie@chamber.lk or 0115588805.



