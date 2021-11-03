Sri Lanka: Fr Cyril’s Woeful Scramble from Gospel to Heterodoxy

Today, for the second time so-called investigative Parish Priest Cyril Gamini Fernando used a third party to evade the Criminal Investigation Department where he was summoned to record a statement to assist the ongoing investigation and litigation on Easter Attacks and offer a chance to table his “credible evidence”.

Editorial

“You can fool all the people some of the time, and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time," Abraham Lincoln, 16th U.S. President, is credited often for these lines. How does Lincoln's view fit to understand lies told to the media by a very small group in the Catholic Church who have turned the series of Easter attacks by Islamic extremists into a political weapon and by a politician like Ranjith Madduma Bandara, former Minister responsible for national security, who should be held accountable for his sheer negligence? A year before the slaughter then the spy chief suggested in an intelligence assessment to Madduma Bandara that Zahran one of the fanatics involved in the Easter attacks should be arrested immediately. But the Minister has not taken any action.

Let us pray for God to liberate us from deceivers, Amen!

Impostors are everywhere; handsomely occupying the very space of liberty and freedom of expression ensured by the constitution to deceive the public. There are plenty of empty people who brag and criticize the actions of others without fulfilling their responsibilities. These impostors and their mimics can do no other responsible thing than damage the dignity and reputation of a handful of men and women who are immensely contributing to strengthening the national interests and wellbeing of the country.

Who are the competent authorities of the doctrine preached by His Holly Son, whom Holly Father sent to the world to liberate people from hypocrisy, greed, and selfishness? Priests, isn’t it? Are all Sri Lankan priests who are obliged to preach the gospel fulfilling their responsibilities?

The Lord Jesus of Nazareth was resurrected after the crucifixion by sinners. Jesus the son of God came to the world to liberate human beings from suffering. But it says Lord Jesus of Nazareth has been silently assassinated for the second time by corrupt priests in the Vatican to manipulate the Gospel for their personal benefit. Those corrupt priests used their clergy not only for financial fraud but also to deceive people in various ways. There they committed a number of crimes ranging from sexually abusing children to financial fraud. Those priests, unfortunately, the gospel of the Lord Jesus were not used to liberate believers but as a tool to satisfy their cravings.

“The John Jay Report, an investigation commissioned by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, published in 2004, found that more than 80 per cent of the victims of clergy sexual abuse had been adolescent males. Reports from dioceses around the world—including national bishops’ conferences in Australia, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, the Philippines, India, and most of Europe—found similar results.” In Sri Lanka, fortunately, as we believe to date, none of the Catholic priests engaged in any form of sexual abuse or other misconduct.

Let us say proudly the Catholic Church in Sri Lanka is the silver line in the dark cloud of sexual violations in the Catholic Church. We hope that Catholic priests in Sri Lanka do not sexually abuse children. We also believe that some Catholic priests who are playing a front role in seeking justice for the Easter attacks do not harm the reputation of the Catholic Church by drinking with sex workers who often appear on social media and behaving like sex addicts in areas such as in Ja-Ela and elsewhere.

In this context, it is important to recapitulate the “exceptional investigation” carried out by Fr. Cyril Gamini to find the mastermind of the Easter terrorist attacks and his credible evidence which are yet to be tabled. Today, for the second time this investigative Parish Priest used a third party to evade the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) where he was summoned to record a statement to assist the ongoing investigation and litigation on Easter Attacks. Many have questioned whether he is doing his best to shirk his responsibilities by giving different interpretations as he owns nothing credible to prove the subjects involved in Easter Attacks but a few gossips published in various social media and other tools.

The Parish Priest reiterated that he knew the truth about the mastermind who planned the Easter attacks and that he had credible evidence to prove it. There he pointed the finger at the country's intelligence chief and accused him of murder. Father Cyril Gamini “revealed” the details of his investigation at an online seminar where he accused the Chief of Intelligence as well as the former Chief of Intelligence of plotting the attacks with Islamic fanatics. If he can make such a serious accusation, he must also make sure to prove it by presenting credible evidence. Failure to do so is a great disgrace not only to him but also to the Catholic Church he represents.

This is a legal issue that needs the genuine cooperation of Fr. Cyril Gamini to immediately address the injustice caused by branding innocent people as murderers and harming their lives, ridiculing peace in their families and tarnishing the good name of their institutions. He has no right to evade the statutory bodies that are bound to enforce the law in this country. If he does not have credible evidence to substantiate his so-called accusations, as a man sworn to preach the gospel of God, Fr. Cyril Gamini should apologize publicly according to his conscience.

The Lord Jesus of Nazareth spoke of sinners who were crucified. "Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do " (Luke 23:34). This is what not only the Lord Jesus but also the common people have to say in prayers for God when they see Father Cyril Gamini and his group torturing innocent people with various insults. See the inconsistency now and then the time where Jesus of Nazareth lived. Sinners who were crucified by the Lord Jesus now appear in the world disguised as priests responsible for spreading the gospel. They please sinners by calling them, redeemers. They are engaged in malicious campaigns against real people who have sacrificed their today for our tomorrow and call them murderers. This is not what Jesus of Nazareth taught. Are these preachers not forms of Satan who deceives the world with their masks of holiness? They are replacing the gospel of Jesus of Nazareth with cynicism, the instrument of their lust, and deceiving an entire nation. It is a woeful scramble from gospel to heterodoxy.

The search for truth and the fight against justice does not mean inflicting injustice on the innocent for political vendetta. According to His Holiness Pope Francis in one of his books, The Church of Mercy, “one who believes may not be presumptuous; on the contrary, truth leads to humility, because believers know that, rather than ourselves possessing truth, it is the truth that embraces and possesses us." Let truth prevails! Amen!