Sri Lanka: Lunatic LTTE Quislings Use Kids to Satisfy Hatred

Editorial

A picture of a small child forced to attend a protest against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa organised by quislings of the vanquished Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) terrorist group was published on social media. We think it is important to pay attention to this photo for several reasons. This little girl has no idea about politics and why she was brought to this place. She has no real understanding of the flag she was holding, the flag that symbolizes the LTTE fascism, brutalism, barbarianism and the extermination of other ethnicities. She, unfortunately, is a tool used to please the minds of these cynics who are surrounding her pure soul. She is a tragic victim of these criminals and pseudo activists.

There is a beautiful world to which these little children belong. They must be guided to live freely in their world. That is the conscientious duty of elders. There is no greater sin than using such children for various political purposes.

This is how a gang of murderous pursued by lunatic behaviours abducted the children of innocent Tamils in Sri Lanka and turned them into child soldiers while claiming that they would liberate the Tamil people. A few months ago, a short film named, Truth Behind Dare, was released revealing the crimes committed by the LTTE not only against children but also against animals living in the North and East. No one who knows the truth about the crimes committed by the LTTE against the Tamil people can stand tall for them per their conscience. Almost all the Tamils who wrote and spoke about the criminality of LTTE have been eliminated by the LTTE. Commentary is not required to explain the genocidal crimes committed by the LTTE terrorists. That is the factual truth.

Anyone can use their financial and political power to deceive the world. Also, for their cheap political survival, a British or Canadian or another foreign politician can gain political advantage by presenting his views against Sri Lanka and innocents Tamils who suffered from LTTE for decades by making blatant mendacities. But the people of the North and East know the truth of the land. They are aware of the destruction caused by the LTTE terrorists and Tamil politicians by systematically evaporating their rights. Consequently, caste-based discrimination and other forms of inhuman practices in North and East continue greater than anywhere in the country. But the majority of the Tamil people have a correct understanding of the role of these opportunists who have killed innocent lives.

Children under the LTTE in North and East in Sri Lanka before May 2009. Parents were forced to hand over their kids to LTTE

True liberators carry out revolutions to give people a new dignified life, not to satisfy their cravings through human corpses. It is no secret that the LTTE received mammoth funding to destroy the lives of innocent Tamils in the name of liberation. Those who have been used LTTE terrorists as a tool were well aware that the conflict in Sri Lanka can be used for political gain. Such social unrest and conflicts are essential for them to justify their asylum. This drama continues.

Some time ago, a woman launched a so-called Fast unto Death, urging that she would die if the UK authorities did not take action against Sri Lanka. But no one cared about her fake acting. A mistress of a slain LTTE cadre later went into hiding exposing her hypocrisy and falsehood. It is a true behavioural image of these so-called “Tamil Diaspora” gangs who make every effort to deceive foreigners. Truth is that this tiny gang of LTTE sympathizers who introduced themselves as “Tamil Diaspora” is vehemently rejected even by ordinary Tamils living abroad. These terrorist sympathizers are nothing but quislings who are plotting to destroy the Tamils within.

It is not surprising that these gangs are still using the false information generated and propagated by the murderous LTTE terrorist group for their livelihood. That is for their dependence. They do not hesitate to manipulate and brainwash even their young kids. They have no ambition or plan to improve the lives of the innocent Tamils in this country. Ironically, the LTTE was vanquished with the full support of the Tamils living in the country. So, instead of ruining the lives of children in the North and East by hanging cyanide capsules and guns, they were able to pave the way to school. They were allowed to see a new world. In such a scenario, many of these teenagers carrying the used flag of the mentally retarded LTTE terrorists and shouting do not even have a general understanding of Sri Lanka and the Tamils living in this country.

Our assessment is loud and clear! Is there a difference between the use of child soldiers by LTTE terrorists to achieve their fascist goals and the exploitation of infants by LTTE sympathizers abroad for their political ends? No. All they do is play tragically with the lives of children. All they are doing is abusing the lives of young children. Aren't you ashamed to lie and manipulate these beautiful souls like flower buds?