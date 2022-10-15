India’s Top Spy Agency Forms New Brigade to Protect Sheikh Hasina

R&AW is prepared to defend Sheikh Hasina and her ministers and will not repeat past mistakes.

by Aniruddh Patel

To combat potential insurgencies before the next general election in Bangladesh in 2024, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) has been training special forces in Bangladesh and India.

For the last two years, R&AW has trained selected officials from the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI), Bangladesh Armed Forces and Indian Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina films Padma Bridge from a helicopter on her way to Dhaka from Tungipara in Gopalganj on Friday, January 24, 2020 ( Photo: Dhaka Tribune )

R&AW has formed a Brigade called Brigade75.

Brigade75 contains officers with specialised training in intelligence collection and surveillance, commando and other special forces missions, and reconnaissance teams.

Brigade75 has safe houses in the Indian state of Assam that can accommodate 5,000 detainees. The entire budget for Brigade75 is $4 billion. They intend to safeguard the safety and security of Sheikh Hasina and her ministers and the ascendancy of her Bangladesh Awami League.

Brigade75 has been making a list of all political leaders of opposition party leaders and their relatives and regular surveillance of their activities. Brigade75 has also sent out young girls to set up honey traps for top opposition leaders, has already amassed footage of opposition figures having sex, and has threatened to make those films public if the opposition figures speak out against the Bangladesh Awami League.

Brigade75 is ready to operate if any disruption occurs in Bangladesh before the next general election.

Brigade75 also has specialised inputs from Mossad on technical areas. The aim is to keep this region from further Islamic fundamentalists and keep it vital to keep Bangladesh Awami League in power.

Brigade75 has made a list of 50 attacks on churches, Hindu temples, and Bangladesh Awami League rallies that will be carried out gradually over time before the next general election. They planned this to show that the opposition could be a threat to the west, to show that fundamentalist Islam is coming back to the region and to get the west to act quickly.

In addition, a list of opposition party leaders has been compiled, which includes Khaleda Zia. She would be poisoned and made to appear to have died of natural circumstances, just like Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

Aniruddh Patel is a political analyst who has advised many south Asian countries on National security and intelligence issues.