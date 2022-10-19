An apology to Our Readers

Responsibility is not our choice but habit





Regarding Bangladesh and its current government, it has been confirmed that there were many flaws in the two reports, first India’s Top Spy Agency Forms New Brigade to Protect Sheikh Hasina and second Bangladesh: True Architects of Brigade75 , published by Sri Lanka Guardian a few days ago. Accordingly, as a media organization that respects people's right to information and truth-based journalism, we have decided to remove them. We express our deep regret if any party has to face any inconvenience due to the contents of those two reports. Responsibility is not our choice but habit.





– Editorial Team



