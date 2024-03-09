Fallacy of Gotabaya's Conspiracy Theory: A Tale of Ineptitude and Betrayal

Editorial





One great thing our former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa might have realised after the surprising move of publishing his poorly written book is that, ‘Like politics, writing is not my cup of tea.’ The author of ‘Gota’s War’ might have done a greater job if he were hired for this task as well. In his 179-page book titled ‘The Conspiracy to Oust Me from the Presidency,’ former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa attempts to paint himself as the victim of a grand conspiracy. Not a single piece of solid evidence was able to support his ‘conspiracy theory.’ To reveal a great conspiracy needs great evidence. As a relinquished American Citizen, he could have learned from Alex Jones and started writing this book. In this sense, Wimal Weerawansa in his book did far better than Gotabaya Rajapaksa.





Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Bangkok after brief staying in Singapore [ Photo: Agencies]

Rajapaksa’s criticisms of intelligence agencies and appointments ring hollow. His denunciation of intelligence agencies regarding social media behaviour in the country is not only false but also a blatant attempt to distort reality, which is disingenuous. It was Rajapaksa himself who was advised not to take any action on social media restrictions, even though intelligence agencies recommended restricting social media until law and order were established in the country following major incidents worldwide. In fact, he refused to accept a letter issued by himself on the issue after seeing the responses from those behind the protests, including Western embassies. He continued to maintain his duality, and he thought Sri Lanka was his second land, and planned retirement in the US. There were many such stories beneath Rajapaksa’s conscience. The bottom line is that the intelligence agencies provided correct assessments, but the way he responded to their accurate assessments led him to flee through the backdoor.





Moreover, his supposed exposés lack substance, serving only to attack former confidantes rather than provide any meaningful insight. His attempts to paint himself as apolitical while showcasing blatant political manoeuvring only further alienate him from the populace. Rajapaksa’s strategic ineptitude laid bare in his book reveals a leader out of touch with reality, clinging desperately to a fading legacy.





Rajapaksa’s assertions about threats to the Sinhalese community and his foray into divisive racial politics only serve to highlight his intellectual bankruptcy. True statesmen do not stoop to such divisive tactics, yet Rajapaksa’s desperate bid for sympathy among a particular demographic exposes the depths of his moral decay.





This is not merely a case of failed leadership; it’s a spectacle of incompetence and deception. Every word penned by Rajapaksa in his book serves as a proof to his incapacity to fulfil the duties he was elected to perform. The real travesty of democracy was not his ousting but his election in the first place.





Rajapaksa’s reliance on soothsayers like Gnanaakka, a minor health servant turned soothsayer, and deceivers to guide his every move further underscores his lack of leadership acumen. From trivial decisions like planting sandalwood gardens to major policy directives, Rajapaksa’s puppetry to his advisors paints a grim picture of a leader devoid of independent thought. Unconfirmed sources during his tenure allege that on one occasion, when Vladimir Putin launched his “limited military intervention” in Ukraine, Rajapaksa even rushed to the “temple” seeking Gnanaakka’s advice on which party he should support. This anecdote epitomises the level of his leadership. It’s no wonder that in the last few months of his tenure, no senior officers, including Lalith Weerathunge, supported him.





However, Rajapaksa’s scapegoating of Chinese-funded infrastructure projects as the catalyst for his downfall is a transparent attempt to deflect blame. It wasn’t the investments themselves that precipitated his overthrow; rather, it was how Rajapaksa and his family members exploited these projects for personal gain. Like an ostrich burying its head in the sand, Rajapaksa seeks to shift responsibility away from himself by pointing fingers at external forces.





Under Rajapaksa’s leadership, Chinese-funded projects became synonymous with corruption and cronyism. Instead of benefiting the Sri Lankan people, these projects lined the pockets of the Rajapaksa family and their cronies. The opacity surrounding these deals and the lack of accountability only fuelled public anger and resentment.





Rajapaksa’s failure to address these grievances, coupled with his feeble tendencies, created an environment ripe for dissent. The protests and unrest that ultimately led to his ousting were not the result of some foreign conspiracy but a grassroots movement born out of frustration and disillusionment.





Furthermore, Rajapaksa’s mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic and his authoritarian response to dissent only exacerbated tensions within the country. His reluctance to heed the advice of experts and his tendency to prioritise political expediency over public health only served to erode trust in his leadership further. One key issue was the burial matter, where one medical expert out of 14 assumed that burying the deceased from Covid-19 could transmit the virus, contrary to the global consensus. This led to opposition not only from the Muslim community but also from many Muslim-majority countries towards Sri Lanka. Consequently, not only was Rajapaksa unsuccessful in overcoming the challenges posed by the pandemic, but he further confused matters.





As protests mounted and calls for his resignation grew louder, Rajapaksa’s response was not one of statesmanship but of cowardice. Fleeing the country under the guise of preserving his safety, he abandoned his duties as president and left the nation in turmoil. It would have been much better if he had elaborated on the specific locations in the Maldives where he stayed; serious allegations were made that his family had purchased a villa in the Maldives.





The legacy of Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s presidency is one marred by allegations of corruption, incompetence, and betrayal. His endeavours to reshape history in his book only contribute to the continued tarnishing of his reputation, if any remains. How is it possible that he kept mum on his partner Nissanka Senadhipathi, an alleged corrupt businessman who tarnishes Sri Lanka Navy’s reputation and runs media divisions and social media units to elevate Gotabaya’s image? Why did he not utter a single word about his mentors like Anuruddha Padeniya and Seetha Arambepola? This shows how partial he is and how poorly he attempted to target a select few.





Rajapaksa’s attempt to cast himself as a victim overlooks the glaring reality of his own failures. From the mismanagement of crucial infrastructure projects to the erosion of democratic institutions, his presidency was marked by a litany of missteps and abuses of power.





Furthermore, his disregard for human rights and his willingness to use force against dissenting voices demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of governance. A leader’s strength lies not in their ability to suppress opposition but in their capacity to listen, to engage, and to lead with compassion and integrity.





Rajapaksa’s narrative of a foreign conspiracy conveniently absolves him of any responsibility for the state of the nation during his tenure. It ignores the legitimate grievances of the Sri Lankan people and undermines the very principles of accountability and transparency that are essential for a functioning democracy.





As the pages of his book disclose, it becomes increasingly clear that Rajapaksa’s downfall was not the result of some external plot but of his own hubris and incompetence. His refusal to acknowledge this reality only serves to prolong the suffering of the Sri Lankan people and delay the healing process that is so desperately needed.





The litany of failures outlined in his book—from mishandling of protests to economic mismanagement—lay bare the rot at the core of Rajapaksa’s presidency. His inability to address systemic issues, coupled with his propensity for blaming others, paints a damning portrait of a leader unfit for office.





Sri Lanka deserves leaders who prioritise the interests of the people over personal gain, who uphold democratic values, and who are accountable for their actions. As the country moves forward from the dark shadow of Rajapaksa’s presidency, it’s essential to learn from the mistakes of the past and strive for a future built on transparency, integrity, and genuine leadership. The era of impunity and autocracy must come to an end, and the voices of the Sri Lankan people must be heard and respected. Only then can true progress and prosperity be achieved for all.





In the end, history will judge Gotabaya Rajapaksa not as a victim but as a failed leader who prioritised his own interests over those of the nation he was elected to serve. His legacy will be one of shame and disgrace, a cautionary tale of the dangers of unchecked power and unchecked ambition. Mr. President, you fail to grasp the power of a hungry stomach in fuelling resistance within any society, as well as the consequences of overconfidence that lead to making foolish political decisions.