Sri Lanka Ambassador in Thailand invokes blessings at the beginning of 2022

Prior to commencing work in 2022, to invoke blessings, an almsgiving was carried out by Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, C.A. Chaminda I. Colonne and Spouse Stephan Senanayake at the Official Residence, on 2nd January 2022 to Most Venerable Phra Thepsasanaphiban, the Ecclesiastical Regional Governor of Region 14 and the Abbot of Wat Rai Khing Temple; Ven. Prof. Dr. Phratheppaworamethee, Ecclesiastical Regional Deputy Governor of Region 15, Vice Rector for Administrative Affairs of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University, President of Educational Affairs of Wat Prayurawongsawas Waraviharn, Acting Abbot of Mahachulalongkornrachuthit Temple, President of the Coordinating Committee on Strategies for Buddhist Affairs Reformation; Ven. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phramaha Hansa Dhammahaso, Director of International Buddhist Studies College (IBSC) of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University; Ven. Phrakru Prarad Pongphan Khanthisophano, Assistant to Abbot, Wat Rai Khing Temple; Ven. Asst. Prof. Dr. Walmoruwe Piyarathana, Director of BA International Porgramme, Faculty of Buddhism of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University; Ven. Dr. Wilgamuwe Ariyarathana and Ven. Dr. Beliatte Metteyya of Mahachulalongkornrajavidyalaya University in Thailand. Former Thai Ambassador to Sri Lanka Poldej Worachart and Madam Worachart also attended the alms giving.

Following day, on 03rd January 2022, Ambassador together with staff of the Mission commenced work ceremonially, at the Chancery. The event comprised hoisting of national flag, singing the National Anthem, observing two-minute silence for war heroes, reading Oath of Public Servants and delivering remarks by the Ambassador.



