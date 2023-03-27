U.S. claim of ISIS strength in Afghanistan rejected by Kabul

The statements of U.S. officials about the number of IS militants in Afghanistan are not true," said Afghanistan's official spokesperson. "The interest of the U.S. officials in this matter and their grandiosity is aiding and abetting the IS insurgents, which should be stopped.

(Xinhua) -- The Afghan caretaker government has dismissed Washington's claim over the alleged stronger presence of Daesh, or Islamic State (IS), in Afghanistan as utterly fabricated.

"The statements of U.S. officials about the number of IS militants in Afghanistan are not true. Daesh militants have already been reduced in ranks and suppressed," chief spokesman of the Afghan caretaker administration Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted.

Photo taken on Feb. 27, 2023 shows the site of an operation against the hideout of Daesh (Islamic State) militants in Kabul, capital of Afghanistan. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Michael Kurilla, according to media reports, has said "IS is stronger today in Afghanistan" and warned of a possible IS attack on the interests of U.S. and allied nations within six months.

Brushing aside the baseless allegations by the U.S. general on the IS strength in Afghanistan, Mujahid said on his Twitter account, "The interest of the U.S. officials in this matter and their grandiosity is aiding and abetting the IS insurgents, which should be stopped."

The Afghan caretaker government, which has downplayed Daesh, or the IS group, as a serious threat, has vowed to crack down on any armed opponents in the war-ravaged country.

The Afghan security forces have killed four armed militants affiliated with the rival IS group in two separate operations on the outskirts of Kabul over the past week.