Israel escalates it aggression on East Jerusalem

In facing all these daily atrocities, the ministry asks, what is the international community waiting for, in order to move effectively and seriously to confront this perversion of justice and Israeli bullying of our people? When will countries be freed from their fear and cowardice that hinders such a move?

Press Release issued by the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Colombo, Sri Lanka

A serious and dangerous escalation has arisen all over the Palestinian Occupied land. This escalation has been well prepared and organized by the Israeli Apartheid regime, its security forces, the legal system and racists members of Parliament. The continuous violations occurred in East Jerusalem, Sheikh Jarah (square), beginning yesterday 13th February 2022, and continued today 14th February 2022, and ensures the reality of the Apartheid regime in Israel, where they are demanding the forcible evacuation of the Salem family from their home, because they have very old deeds and at the same time giving the racists illegal Jewish settlers the right to occupy this property.

Ironically the Apartheid regime refuse to give the majority of the Palestinian refugees living outside of the OPT who still hold the deeds of their properties in Haifa, Jaffa, Acca and Jerusalem the right of return. This double standard use of land is a very clear indication of their system of Apartheid, where they only favor the Jewish race against all others.

This new wave of Israeli aggression came about when racist Parliamentarian Itamar Ben Gvir who is accused by the Israeli court as a “terrorist” opened an office in Sheikh Jarah.

More than 70 illegal Jewish settlers stormed the area, where they attacked residents with stones and pepper spray, wounding dozens, and chanting the racists slogan “We Israelis are landlords.” The police were only protecting the Israeli illegal attackers, mainly on the Salem family properties pressurizing them to be expelled and hand it over to the illegal settlement associations.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned in the strongest terms the continuous Israeli aggression against Jerusalem, its holy sites, its citizens, their land, property and homes, and considers what happened as a continues attempt to Judaize the Holy City and change its existing historical, legal and demographic reality to serve the occupation and its colonial interests.

The statement clarified that the Israeli occupation forces jointly with the settlers are committing crimes against humanity on a daily basis on five main fronts defying international and humanitarian laws and peace agreements. The front of confiscating more Palestinian lands, Destroying the infrastructure in area C considering it as Israeli lands, Judaizing the Holy city. The fourth front is summed up in repression, abuse, arrests, collective punishment, house demolitions, ethnic cleansing, field executions, siege of Palestinian towns and the release of the settlers’ militias. And on the fifth front, the Israeli occupation around the clock are placing obstacles in front of any opportunity to establish a viable Palestinian State on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In facing all these daily atrocities, the ministry asks, what is the international community waiting for, in order to move effectively and seriously to confront this perversion of justice and Israeli bullying of our people? When will countries be freed from their fear and cowardice that hinders such a move? The ministry affirms that international positions are inconsistent with the suffering and pain of our people. We urge all international legal, moral, and humanitarian level to awakening and take the necessary measures to end the historical injustice that has befallen our people.