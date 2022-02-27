Russia has destroyed our "Mriya" - Ukraine

Antonov An-225, the biggest plane in the world was destroyed by Russian troops in the second air attack on the Hostomel (Gostomel) airport near Kyiv. The aircraft was burnt in the Russian attack.

Following statement issued by Ukroboronprom

Russians destroy An-225 "Mriya", it will be restored at the expense of the occupant

Russian occupiers destroyed the flagship of Ukrainian aviation — the legendary An-225 "Mriya". This happened at the Antonov airfield in Gostomel near Kyiv, where the plane was. It will cost over 3 bln USD to restore the plane, the restoration shall be time consuming.

Ukraine will make every effort to ensure that the aggressor state pays for these works.

Russia has hit the Mriya as a symbol of Ukraine’s aviation capabilities. An-225 "Mriya" — avia giant, which holds records for transportation of biggest commercial cargo and longest and heaviest in the history of aviation monoloading, lifting capacity. Unfortunately, these options are lost today, however they will be definitely restored. The occupiers destroyed the airplane, but they won’t be able to destroy our common dream. Mriya will definitely be reborn. The restoration is estimated to take over 3 bln USD and over 5 years. Our task is to ensure that these costs are covered by the Russian Federation, which has caused intentional damage to Ukraine’s aviation and the air cargo sector.

Russia has destroyed our "Mriya" ( laterally translated as “lathe “dream”), but the dream of Ukraine to get free from the occupier cannot be destroyed. We will fight for our land and our home until we win. And after the victory, we will definitely finish our new "Mriya", which has been waiting for this in a safe place for many years. Everything will be Ukraine!” Yuriy Husyev said, General Director of Ukroboronprom.

At the time of invasion, the AN-225 Mriya was under repair at Gostomel Airport, so it did not have time to leave Ukraine.