The Platinum Jubilee – H.M. Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh first met in 1934, when she was 8 years old at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Prince George, Duke of Kent.

by Victor Cherubim

2022 quietly or perhaps, not so quietly marks 70 years on the British throne of

Queen Elizabeth II. It will see year-long celebrations enjoyed throughout the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world, as communities come together to celebrate and give thanks to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

On 6 February 2022, Her Majesty will become the first British Monarch to have been on the throne of United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth Realms. She has remained the Head of State of many countries of the Commonwealth as well British Overseas Territories which we once Colonies.

Queen Elizabeth II has been a constant presence in British life and has been able to galvanise Great Britain and Northern Ireland at peace time and at moments of national crisis, from the 1956 Suez Crisis, the changes of Colonial governments, as well as the difficult years of change – the year 1992which she called “AnnusHorribilis,” the tension between the media and the royals, events such as the publication of Princess Diana’s memoirs, the Duchess of York affair, and more recently the revelations of Prince Andrew, and Prince Harry, beside 2005 terror attacks in London, also the agony and deprivation of life of her beloved husband and Consort, The Duke of Edinburgh in April 2021 as well as her citizens during the Corona virus pandemic of 2020/21.

Queen Elizabeth II, as the eldest daughter of King George Vth youngest son King George VI, could not have foreseen the early death of her father in February 1952, whilst she was in Kenya and when she was just 25 years, she was thrust into the responsibility of statehood and the limelight.

Today, The Queen has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, being at the same time a much loved and respected figure across the globe. She is known for her sense of duty to the nation and her devotion to a life of service.

The Queen has had 170 individuals serve as Prime Ministers around the Commonwealth and Overseas Territories. She has had 14 British Prime Ministers, travelled around the world, made five (5) official visits to the United States during her reign. She has sat for 129 portraits during her reign.

Did you know?

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh first met in 1934, when she was 8 years old at the wedding of Princess Marina of Greece and Prince George, Duke of Kent.

The Late Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip is The Queen’s Third Cousin related through Queen Victoria through his maternal side and The Queen through her paternal side.

The Queen does not have an alarm to wake her up in the morning, but a Piper who plays outside of her window for 15 minutes every morning at 9 A.M.

The Queen has owned over 30 Welsh Corgi’s, has a string of pedigree horses and is a well-known Pedigree Horse Breeder, speaks fluent French, loves Dubonnet, does not need a Passport, or Driving Licence or a nameplate for driving her vehicles. She receives 70,000 letters of correspondence a year or 200 to 300 letters a day from her citizens, and reads quite a lot of them personally. Prince George, her Great Grandson calls The Queen, “Gan, Gan” and is very attached to her.

The Queen was born on 21 April 1926,celebrates two birthdays a year, her official birthday is officially set as the second Saturday in June each year, with the Trooping of the Colour at Horse Guards Parade.

The Queen is Patron to so many organisations in UK and abroad. She has been so popular for the single reason that she reigns, but does not rule. The Queen has been an important link with the Commonwealth. During times of enormous and constant change, she has the ear of many leaders of State, both of the Commonwealth and the world.

Everything about the monarchy in United Kingdom is by custom and tradition. She has never given a Press Interview. The Queen is not known to discuss her personal opinions in public. Much of what is known about her has been compiled from impressions and descriptions by those whom she has met during her private audiences,

It is said that one way her Courtiers have come to know her custom and tradition as laid down, is how she uses her handbag which she always carries in her hand. If The Queen is not enjoying the meeting or conversation with a guest, The Queen would generally indicate by laying her handbag on the floor. It is by these signals that she communicates her wishes and are understood. She has been seen to observe a strict code of conduct. It is a tradition that no one may shake hands with The Queen unless she takes the lead and offers her hand. It is also a custom, for men to bow and for women to courtesy when meeting or being introduced to Her Majesty.

Custom and tradition rule in meeting with The Queen. It is a well-known fact, beside tradition that Queen Elizabeth II that nobody who has met her has ever been left feeling ignored with her charm, her gracious manner and her diplomacy.

In recognition of this important historical milestone in the life of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, many Philatelic Bureau’s around the Commonwealth and Overseas Territories will not only issue sets of stamps and First Day Covers released on 4 February 2022, as well as special Commemorative Coins, and memorabilia, much sought after the celebration of this event.

This year the celebration is a week long holiday in June 2022 in UK,during The Queen’s Official Birthday. An additional Holiday in June isalso been mooted every year in Thanks for theServices the Queen has made to the country and its citizens, over these long years.

Queen Elizabeth II throughout her reign has had much to do with The Commonwealth. In fact the first of meetings with her Prime Ministers’ after her Accession was with Hon. Dudley Senanayake as Prime Minister of The Dominion of Ceylon. Her most recent individual meeting in UK this year was with Hon Philip Davis, Prime Minister of the Bahamas.