US bans three major Chinese exporters including Poly Tech Inc

Poliy Tech Inc ( PTI), CASC, CASIC, and its sub-units and successors are banned for two years to conduct international business

by Our Diplomatic Affairs Editor

Acting Assistant Secretary of International Security and Nonproliferation at the Department of State, Choo S. Kang has determined in his federal notice to impose sanctions on three major export entities in the People’s Republic of China for the next two years. The state department, according to the Federal Registry notice issued in the last week of January disqualified these three Chinese entities for violating the Arms Export Control Act and the Export Administration Act of 1979.

The federal registry notice reads as follows;

“the U.S. Government has determined that the following foreign persons have engaged in missile technology proliferation activities that require the imposition of the sanctions described in Sections 73(a)(2)(B) and (C) of the Arms Export Control Act [22 U.S.C. 2797b(a)(2)(B) and (C)] and Sections 11B(b)(1)(B)(ii) and (iii) of the Export Administration Act of 1979 [50 U.S.C. app. 2410b(b)(1)(B)(ii) and (iii)] on these entities:

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) First Academy, and its sub-units and successors; China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) Fourth Academy, and its sub-units and successors; and Poly Technologies Incorporated (PTI), and its sub-units and successors.

Accordingly, the following sanctions are being imposed on these entities for two years:

(A) Denial of all new individual licenses for the transfer to the sanctioned entities of all items on the U.S. Munitions List and all items the export of which is controlled under the Export Control Reform Act (ECRA) of 2018;

(B) Denial of all U.S. Government contracts with the sanctioned entities; and

(C) Prohibition on the importation into the United States of all products produced by the sanctioned entities."

The top-level diplomatic source in US Embassy in Colombo reiterated the fact that all diplomatic missions run by the US State Department have been instructed to monitor the activities of these three Chinese entities in other jurisdictions with which the US maintains the longstanding diplomatic relationships.