Could Ukraine humiliate and at same time appeal to Russia to go home?

The 40 mile convoy of Armoured Russian vehicles moving from the north of Kyiv has been verified by satellite. But, it appears, to have come to a standstill, stationed for days outside the capital Kyiv.

by Victor Cherubim

Conflicting reports coming out of Ukraine state that President Volodymyr Zelensky has questioned the preparedness and knowledge of Russian soldiers of Ukrainian territory. He has urged Moscow to help restore peace.

There are further stories that “women are being raped” by Russian soldiers in a sickening update.

The word is going the rounds that first it was civilians throwing Molotov cocktails towards the invading army, then it was ordinary people attempting to sleep in front of tanks, then it was the Russians had no will to fight and were deserting, now it is rape?

Who is spreading all these stories, is it NATO, Ukraine or UK?

Is it to demoralise the war?

Do you really believe this story? Do you think the opposite?

I for one, think that the Russian Army is much cleverer than what credit it has been given?

Looking at the map of Ukraine today and the plan of military action so far by the Russians, we can see a well-planned vicious pincer movement strategy of Russia to stall on Kyiv, waiting for the right time for Russian troop movements to sweep from the South, the East and elsewhere, “to take Kyiv by storm”.

To add to the confusion, today (04 March 2022) a fire broke out at Europe’s largest Nuclear Power plant at Zaporizhzhia, which sits on the banks of the Dnieper River and its estuary on the Black Sea, sparking panic of a nuclear disaster. The blaze has since been successfully extinguished and radiation levels reported as negative.

This destruction if it had been caused by the Russians could have been equal to six “Chernobyl’s”. Why would the Russians want to destroy their own troops in this way? The

Head of the Atomic Energy Agency has promptly offered to negotiate with both Russia and Ukraine on the security of all nuclear sites.

What action is being taken to contain this perilous war?

For some comfort, both Russia and Ukraine yesterday (03 March 2022) at its second meeting have agreed at establishing “humanitarian corridors” within. There are also reports that over a million people from Ukraine are seeking refuge in border countries and warning, as much as four (04) million displaced, mostly Ukrainians.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has upped the quota of Ukrainians to be admitted as refugees into UK to 200,000. While Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, has stated: “we could seize the Oligarchs mansions and house Ukrainian refugees in there?

”What fantasy? The Oligarchs have the necessary funds to pay for essential lawsuits.

Other reports

There are also further reports of warnings by Finland over their Defence Policy, stating, “We make our own decisions?” There are also unconfirmed reportsthat Turkey has had a request from Russia for safe passage of its naval fleet in the Black Sea. Turkey has in the meantime, closed the entrance to the Black Sea to both Ukraine and Russia. An Estonian owned cargo ship, mv.”Helt” has today sunk near the port of Odessa, with six crew rescued.

Why this war?

The key elements of the cause of this war were:

1. NATO expansion – closer and closer, thereby threatening Russia.

2. EU membership request of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova – closer ties with Europe prevailed over common political sense.

3. Perhaps, miscalculation about Ukrainian capacity to defend its statehood.