Getting to Know The United Nations Secretary General in Troubled Times

Criticism is an integral corollary of the job, although through the years, the Secretary General has not come out with a harsh judgment that would reflect his partisanship which in turn would result in the loss of his credibility and confidence of powerful and important States.

by Dr. Ruwantissa Abeyratne in Montreal

Raindrops make rivers and ocean - our deep intention and positive actions will make the world free from nuclear weapons and wars.” - Amit Ray

On 24 February 2022 the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres issued the following statement: “We are seeing Russian military operations inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine on a scale that Europe has not seen in decades. Day after day, I have been clear that such unilateral measures conflict directly with the United Nations Charter. The Charter is clear: “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the Purposes of the United Nations.” The use of force by one country against another is the repudiation of the principles that every country has committed to uphold.

This applies to the present military offensive. It is wrong. It is against the Charter. It is unacceptable. But it is not irreversible...We know the toll of war. With deaths rising, we are seeing images of fear, anguish, and terror in every corner of Ukraine. People – everyday innocent people – always pay the highest price. That is why the United Nations is scaling up our humanitarian operations in and around Ukraine. Today I am announcing that we will immediately allocate $20 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund to meet urgent needs”.

The current state of aggression and humanitarian crisis has brought out the best of the Secretary General of the United Nations and his office. Being the executive head of the United Nations - a highly diverse organization working worldwide to improve the lives, living standards and health of those needing help, The Secretary General has a leadership role in taking action against any threat to peace around the world .

The Secretary General is appointed by the General Assembly upon recommendation of the Security Council. This is provided for by Article 97 of the United Nations Charter which also stipulates that the UN Secretariat must comprise a Secretary-General and such staff as the Organization may require and that the Secretary-General must be the chief administrative officer of the Organization.

The UN operates offices in 193 countries and employs approximately 37,000 people in the Secretariat in New York making it the world’s largest universal multilateral international organization. It is estimated that, when staff of the regional offices of the UN are counted this figure would reach at least 50,000, all of whom ultimately report to the Secretary General. Based in New York City, The UN Secretariat has offices in Geneva, Vienna, and Nairobi. Also part of the UN Secretariat are the Regional Economic Commissions in Addis Ababa, Bangkok, Beirut, Geneva, and Santiago.

The Secretary General overseas a 6.8 billion peacekeeping budget which sustains over 100,400 people serving in UN peacekeeping operations (86,145 uniformed, 12,932 civilian, and 1,334 volunteer) worldwide.

The Secretary-General could serve for one or two terms of five years each. Traditionally the Secretary-General cannot be a national of any of the permanent Security Council nations.

The post loosely follows a cycle in which each successive Secretary-General comes from a different continent. The current Secretary-General is Antonio Guterres of Portugal who, as the 9th Secretary general of the United Nations has served from 2017.

One of the most vital roles played by the Secretary-General is the use of his "good offices" - steps taken publicly and in private, drawing upon his independence, impartiality, and integrity, to prevent international disputes from arising, escalating or spreading. Apart from overseeing the UN’s main function of peacekeeping around the world the Secretary General has also to oversee the protection of human rights; delivery of humanitarian aid; support sustainable development and climate action; and uphold international law.

Historically, Secretaries General have been largely proactive in their duties. For example, Kofi Annan (January 1, 1997 - December 31, 2006) made use of his good offices in a range of situations, involving among other nations Cyprus, East Timor, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, and Western Sahara.

In addition to managing staff and administering them, the Secretary-General plays a key role in mediation between States, negotiating between warring parties and deploying UN sponsored peace keeping forces.

The Secretary General also appoints special envoys and personal representatives who undertake missions in difficult areas.

The Secretary General's day to day tasks include attendance at sessions of United Nations bodies; consultations with world leaders, government officials, and others; and worldwide travel intended to keep him in touch with the peoples of the Organization’s Member States and informed about the vast array of issues of international concern that are on the Organization's agenda.

Each year, the Secretary-General issues a report on the work of the United Nations that appraises its activities and outlines future priorities.

The Secretary-General is also the Chairman of the Administrative Committee on Coordination (ACC), which brings together the Executive Heads of all UN funds, programmes and specialized agencies twice a year in order to further coordination and cooperation in the entire range of substantive and management issues facing the United Nations System.

One of the empowering provisions in the United Nations Charter which assigns a signal role to the Secretary-General is Article 99 which enables the Secretary-General to bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his/her opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.

Notable examples of instances when this Article was used relate to the Congo, when Dag Hammarskjold (Sweden, Second Secretary-General of the United Nations from April 1953 until his death in a plane crash in September 1961) cautioned the Security Council, followed by Trygve Lie ( Norway, First Secretary General, 1946-1952) in Korea and Kurt Waldheim (Austria, Fourth Secretary General, from 1972 to 1981) ,in Iran.

Although this provision has not been frequently used, the Secretary-General can, without invoking the provision, exert his influence behind the scenes with the States, in particular the powers in the Security Council.

The nine Secretaries General who have so far been at the helm during the United Nations' 77 years of existence have demonstrated that their personal judgment, initiative and risk taking ability are the defining qualities of a Secretary-General.

The Secretary General is subject to continued scrutiny and criticism of States. For example, Secretary General U Thant (Burma, Third Secretary General, 1961-1971) was held accountable and was stringently criticized for pulling out troops from the Sinai in 1967.

Similarly, both Secretaries General Lie and Hammarskjold were criticized by the Soviet bloc for the actions taken in Korea and the Congo respectively.

In more recent years Secretary-General Perez de Cuellar (Peru, Fifth Secretary General, 1982-1991) was criticized for his role in the Persian Gulf as well as Boutros-Ghali regarding Bosnia, and Kofi Annan with regard to the UN role in Somalia and Iraq.

Criticism is an integral corollary of the job, although through the years, the Secretary General has not come out with a harsh judgment that would reflect his partisanship which in turn would result in the loss of his credibility and confidence of powerful and important States.

The seminal characteristic of the office of the Secretary General lies in its neutrality and the lack of vested interests.

The Secretary General does not, under any circumstance "enforce" but rather overseas the facilitation of administration in States that need such support after collapsing or succumbing to natural or man made disasters and wars.

An example of such an initiative of significance is the appointment by Secretary General Annan of a high level international panel to critically evaluate and examine the UN's handling of peace operations.

The Panel, which issued its report in 2000, found that UN peacekeeping could do with significant improvements. The Report exhorted States to take their responsibilities more seriously and set clear, achievable goals.

Neither the Secretary General nor the staff of the United Nations Secretariat and other offices are allowed to seek or follow instructions from any government or State. They are international civil servants driven by their own impartiality and independence. .

What faces the Secretary General in the 21st Century?

To answer this question, one has to take note of Secretary-General Kofi Annan's vision of "the three pillars" around which we need to reorganize today's United Nations to give it focus, to reconnect it and make it more relevant to its core constituents - the peoples of the world - development, security and human rights, and democracy."

Human resource management, governance and oversight are key issues for the future and the current Secretary-General may have to initiate a much more stringent and proactive management reform system than exists today.

The Secretary-General also strongly embraces new information technology and sees a major role for it in fighting poverty, promoting human development and improving United Nations operations. He also proposes an ambitious series of changes for the United Nations itself.

The challenges facing the Secretary General, as adumbrated by Secretary General Annan in his Report "Investing in the United Nations: For a Stronger Organization Worldwide" presented to the General Assembly on March 7, 2006, called for a radical overhaul of the UN Secretariat based on the philosophy that the staff members of the Organization are the most valued resource.

The Report calls for proactive and quicker recruitment; career development fostered through targeted training and staff mobility to be integrated among field and headquarters staff.

It also called for the role of the Deputy Secretary General to be re-defined so that he/she be made accountable for overall management, direction and function of the Secretariat.

Another recommendation is to streamline information and communications technology within the UN and reduction in time of the budget cycle. Improvement of Secretariat reporting mechanisms, particularly through a single annual report and the adoption of new principles to guide the interaction between the Secretariat and the General Assembly are also some suggested revisions.

Prevention of armed conflict is a major issue for the Secretary General. Armed conflict remains the primary source of instability today and is therefore incontrovertibly the main concern of the United Nations. However, there is no room for doubt that responsibility for the prevention of armed conflict lies ultimately with the States themselves.

The above notwithstanding, the ultimate responsibility for global peace devolving upon states being inexorable by no means absolves the United Nations of all responsibility, particularly as most conflicts today occur within States and the United Nations has the capacity to assist States in adopting preventive measures.

Also, arguably, the most serious current threat to humankind is the use of nuclear weapons.

The threat is further exacerbated by the fact that materials and technology used to produce nuclear weapons may be increasingly passing on to the hands of non-State parties, including terrorist organizations.

In this context, the United Nations and its member nations cannot entirely rule out the possibility of a large-scale use of nuclear weapons. This perhaps is the most daunting prospect for the current Secretary General and his successors.

Dr. Abeyratne is a former senior official in the United Nations System. He currently teaches international law and policy at McGill University. Among his numerous publications is War and Peace, The Aviation Perspective (2012).