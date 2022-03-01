Putin Bite off More Than What He Can Chew

The well known fact is that is that Hitler lost the war after this gamble in Russia. And will the same fate happen to Putin also ?

by N.S.Venkataraman

There is a general perception around the world that Putin invaded Ukraine , expecting that Ukraine would surrender in a day or two unable to withstand his powerful army. Obviously, Putin must have expected that before USA and other NATO countries could react to his invasion, he could finish the job and then face the criticism and opposition from others suitably. But, this has not happened .

Putin is now in an awkward situation , as Ukraine has stood against his onslaught with tremendous determination, with millions of people around the world applauding Ukraine and in equal measure condemning Putin.

What is even more embarrassing for Putin is that his own countrymen are not supporting the war, as is clearly evident from the protests by the Russian citizens who eloquently shout “no war” at Putin’s face. The mass protest has not been toned down, inspite of the warning issued by Putin to the protesters and arresting the protesters.

Looking at Putin’s adventure in Ukraine, one is reminded about Hitler’s historic mistake in invading Russia during the II world war. Hitler expected that his forces could enter Russia in a very quick time and his troops advanced into Russia for sometime. Later on, the Russian forces defended the territory with determination to the utter surprise of Hitler and Hitler lost heavily in the process. Putin’s gamble in Ukraine is almost similar to the gamble by Hitler against Russia in II World war.

People around the world are extremely angry at Putin for his merciless bombing of Ukraine , a comparatively small country and destroying the buildings and infrastructure facilities , killing innocent people and forcing more than half a million women, children and aged people to run away from Ukraine to take refuge in other countries. Putin started the war and he now stands as a villain in the eyes of the world.

While it is a fact that USA and NATO countries do not want to send the forces to Ukraine to save Ukraine from Russia’s invasion, their voice of support to Ukraine in this hour of crisis the sanctions against Russia and so many other measures keep the morale of the Ukranians high. At the same time, have left the entire Russian country is facing a humiliating condition as it is being despised by people almost all over the world

Speaking in German parliament, German chancellor correctly said that this is Putin’s war and not a war waged by Russian people. Certainly, millions of Russians living in Russia will appreciate this statement of German Chancellor.

Of course, the world should always be striving to achieve peaceful conditions , even if it would not be happening. Now that peace talks have inevitably started between Ukraine and Russia . Given the world pressure on Putin and his unpopularity in Russia due to his war decision , possibly Putin would try to stop the war with some face saving formula that he would strive to make Ukraine agree during the peace talks.

Whatever may happen, certainly the Ukraine as a country would remain and people of Ukraine has gained huge respect around the world for their determination to defend the country and the President of Ukraine would be hailed for the dignity with which he faced the attack from Russia and his moving and convincing appeal for support to other countries.

To the extent that Ukraine and it’s President would gain acclaim in the world forum, Putin would lose his image and remain condemned as a man who brought enormous havoc to a neighbouring country and killed innocent people.

In the history, Putin would get the same place as Hitler and would remain as an example as to how a leader of a country should not be.

It is now upto the citizens of Russia to rebuild the image of the country and how they would do would be watched keenly around the world.