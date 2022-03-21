Putin Cruel, Some Others No Less

While the world is angry with Putin, there are also many people who think that Putin is not the only cruel and guilty person but leaders of several European countries and USA have been no less cruel and guilty in the past.

by N.S.Venkataraman

Putin’s brutal aggression on Ukraine demolishing the infrastructure mercilessly and killing and wounding thousands of innocent Ukrainians , forcing millions of Ukrainians to run away from their motherland and seeking refuge elsewhere, has shaken the conscience of the world. The entire world citizens look at Putin as a heartless cruel man and some people even suspect whether he suffers from any mental ailment , that has made him order such massive and senseless invasion, for no valid reasons except some vague suspicion.

Putin’s Russia has so far been spared from the counter attack from NATO countries and USA , mainly because Russia is the large supplier of crude oil and natural gas to Europe. A war with Russia would disrupt the supply of energy source to Europe with severe consequences for European economy. The next alternative for NATO and USA is to impose various sanctions against Russia , which has been done.

However, Putin has not stopped his brutal aggression against Ukraine and this victim country get huge sympathy from all over the world, without military backing from other countries to the extent needed. Many people fear that Ukraine may ultimately fall under Russian attack and the world is keeping it’s fingers crossed.

While the world is angry with Putin, there are also many people who think that Putin is not the only cruel and guilty person but leaders of several European countries and USA have been no less cruel and guilty in the past.

Nobody has forgotten the military attacks on Afghanistan , Iraq, Vietnam, Syria and so many other countries in the past by USA and NATO countries, when thousands of innocent people were killed and enormous damage was done to the infrastructure in those countries. People say that while Putin is guilty and need to be severely punished, USA and NATO countries calling Putin as a war criminal , very cruel person etc. is like pot calling the kettle black.

With all the atrocities done by troops from USA and NATO countries in the above countries , if Putin were to be punished , then should not the leaders of the USA and NATO countries also be punished severely for their misdeeds in the past?

World citizens certainly sympathise with Ukraine and wish that Ukraine should survive the present onslaught and regain it’s glory . How will the world compensate Ukrainians for all their sufferings ? This remains to be seen, as in the case of several other countries which were attacked by Russia , China , USA and NATO countries , these war torn countries have been left to themselves to face the extremely difficult situation caused by the military attack on them.

There is an under current of opinion in the world that it is not only Putin who is cruel but some others also.

It is seen that all these players adopted similar strategies of conducting onslaught on other countries when it suit them.

China aggressively occupied Tibet and killed thousands of innocent citizens in the process and enjoying the fruit of it’s aggression against Tibet by occupying it for several decades now. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is as cruel as Putin and leaders of some other Western countries who have attacked weak countries in the past for whatever reasons.

All said and done, it is seen that the cruel and guilty leaders of these countries virtually go scot free and many times enjoy the fruits of their aggressive acts.

Today, Putin is one of the most despised persons in the world and obviously he knows it and he does not care , as leaders of some other countries in the past.

In any case, Putin has damaged the reputation of Russia severely and many Russians themselves are upset about this and are protesting.

Germany recovered and gained it’s wisdom after Hitler era. Will Russia also emulate Germany in future after this Putin era, remain to be seen.

In any case, Putin has made people forget Hitler.