Putin Cruel, Some Others No Less

While the world is angry with Putin, there are also many people who think that Putin is not the only cruel  and guilty person but leaders of several European countries and USA have been no less cruel and guilty in the past.

by N.S.Venkataraman 

Putin’s brutal aggression on Ukraine demolishing  the  infrastructure mercilessly and killing and wounding thousands of innocent Ukrainians  , forcing millions of Ukrainians to run  away from their  motherland and seeking refuge elsewhere,  has shaken the conscience of the world.  The entire world citizens   look at Putin as a heartless  cruel man and some people even suspect whether  he suffers from any mental ailment , that has made him order such massive  and senseless  invasion, for no valid reasons except  some   vague suspicion.

Putin’s Russia has so far been spared from   the counter attack from NATO countries and USA , mainly because Russia is the large supplier of crude oil and natural gas to Europe. A war with Russia would disrupt the supply of energy source to Europe with severe consequences for European economy.  The next alternative for NATO and USA is to impose various sanctions against Russia , which has been done.

However, Putin has not stopped his brutal aggression against Ukraine and this victim country get huge sympathy  from all over the world, without military backing from other countries to the extent needed.  Many people fear  that Ukraine may ultimately  fall under Russian attack and the world is keeping it’s fingers crossed.

Nobody has forgotten  the military attacks on Afghanistan , Iraq,   Vietnam, Syria and so many other countries in the past  by USA and NATO countries,  when thousands of innocent  people were killed and enormous damage was done to the infrastructure in those countries. People say that while Putin is guilty and need to be severely punished, USA and NATO countries calling Putin as a war criminal ,  very cruel person etc. is like pot calling the kettle black.

With all the atrocities done by troops from USA and NATO countries in the above countries , if Putin were to be punished , then should not the leaders of the USA and NATO countries also be punished severely  for their misdeeds in the past?  

World citizens certainly sympathise  with Ukraine  and wish that Ukraine should survive the present onslaught and regain it’s glory . How will the world compensate Ukrainians for all their sufferings ? This remains to be seen, as in the case of several other countries  which were attacked by Russia , China , USA and NATO countries , these war torn countries have been left to themselves to face the extremely difficult situation caused by the military attack on them. 

There is an under current of opinion  in the world  that it is not only Putin who is cruel but some others also.

It is seen that all these players adopted similar strategies of conducting onslaught on other countries when it suit them.

China aggressively occupied Tibet and killed   thousands of innocent  citizens in the process and enjoying the fruit of it’s  aggression  against  Tibet by occupying it for several decades now. Chinese leader Xi Jinping is  as cruel as Putin and leaders of some other Western countries who have  attacked weak countries in the past for whatever reasons.

All said and  done,  it is seen that  the cruel and guilty leaders of these countries virtually go scot free  and many times enjoy the fruits of their aggressive acts.

Today, Putin is one of the most despised persons  in the world and obviously he knows it and he does not care , as leaders of some other countries in the past.

In any case, Putin has damaged the  reputation of Russia severely and many Russians themselves  are upset about this and are protesting.

Germany recovered  and gained it’s wisdom after Hitler era. Will Russia also emulate Germany in future after this Putin  era,  remain to be seen.

In any case, Putin has made people forget Hitler.

