War is not the solution under any setting

It is high time to be more constructive on both sides – Russia and Ukraine. And mischievous Uncle Sam has to be diplomatically buried under the grave for greater good of the world society.

by Anwar A. Khan

War is the outcome of that primitive part of the mind. Unless this part is transcended, war and conflict will continue in society. Seeking the right way to outgrow this aspect of the mind and implementing it is the suitable and healthy way to approach the issue of war and violence. War is not the solution. Disagreements can be resolved through dialogues and not violence or war. It is high time to be more constructive on both sides – Russia and Ukraine to end this unsayable destructive war.









Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years.

When commenting on the G7’s statement that Russia would be responsible for any damage caused to Ukraine, Ukrainian nationals and international organizations, we must point out that G7 countries should start with themselves. "It is high time the G7 assessed the damage that its members caused to the world in the long past years, and offset it with its own money rather than with someone else’s. These countries created damage "on several continents.

On February 24 last, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.

Biden uttered "personal insults" addressed to Putin. Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Biden took the liberty of making such statements virtually every day. His self-arrogant demeanor must be responded in the most abrasive words to stop him and his mango-twigs.

Bearing in mind Biden’s irritability, fatigue and forgetfulness, which eventually results in aggressive statements, we will possibly prefer to refrain from making any strong comments so as not to trigger more aggression.

On Thursday last, Biden dropped more unfriendly remarks in relation to his Russian counterpart. In particular, he claimed that Putin was a "murderous dictator" and a "pure thug" waging an "immoral war" against the people of Ukraine whereas he pretends to remain in pin-drop silence when Uncle Sam has been carrying on the colossal misdeeds in countries after countries for about ten decades unabatedly.

One year ago, on March 17, 2021 the US leader made another tough statement addressed to his Russian counterpart - he replied in the affirmative when asked by an interviewer if he regarded Putin as a "killer."

Later, in a comment on Biden’s statement Putin said he had heard dozens of such accusations and already got accustomed to attacks from various sides over many years in office. He then wished Biden good health and recalled a children’s saying "If you call someone names, that’s really your name."

On March 14, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) authorities reported fragments from a Tochka-U missile fired by the Ukrainian military had landed in the center of Donetsk. According to Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, the missile carried a cluster charge. As a result, 18 people died on the spot, three more died in hospital from their injuries. In total, 35 victims were taken to medical facilities.

If Ukraine created by the Bolsheviks wants genuine de-communization, this will suit Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday last.

"Now grateful descendants have demolished monuments to Lenin in Ukraine. This is what they call de-communization. Do you want de-communization? Well, this quite suits us. But you must not stop halfway. We are ready to show you what genuine de-communization means for Ukraine," Putin said in his address to the nation over the situation in Ukraine’s southeast.

The modern Ukraine was entirely created by Communist Russia, Russian President said. "The modern Ukraine was entirely and completely created by Russia, or rather, the Bolshevik, Communist Russia," the head of state said.

"This process started almost immediately after the 1917 Revolution; Lenin and his associates did it in a way, very brutal towards Russia itself - by separating, alienating parts of Russia’s own historic territories," Putin added.

According to Putin, "nobody asked millions of people about anything.".

"Then, before and after the Great Patriotic War, Stalin acquired some territory that previously belonged to Poland, Romania and Hungary, and handed them over to Ukraine. In 1945, Nikita Khruschev took Crimea away from Russia for some reasons and also granted it to Ukraine," Putin noted. "This was how the territory of the modern Ukraine was created.".

Vladimir Lenin is the author and the architect of Ukraine, it can be called after him, Putin said. "The Soviet Ukraine emerged as a result of the Bolshevik policy, and even nowadays it can with good reason be called Vladimir Ilyich Lenin Ukraine. He is its author and architect. This is fully confirmed by the archive documents, including Lenin’s directives regarding Donbass which was literally squeezed into Ukraine," Putin said.

Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions imposed on Russia, Putin and his team by Uncle Sam and his mango-twig NATO nations.

Putin noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite." According to him, "this must be responded to in a quite symmetric manner."

Also Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev speculated that Russia may nationalize property of people registered in the US, the EU and other unfriendly jurisdictions amid new anti-Russian sanctions.

"With arrest of assets of foreigners and foreign companies in Russia based on country principle. And maybe, with nationalization of property of people registered in unfriendly jurisdictions. Like the EU, EU member states and a number of singing-along states of the Anglo-Saxon world that will take part in this," he said on his VK page Saturday last.

"Thankfully, we have vast experience and we have a law on this issue. A harsh one," Medvedev added ironically. "So the most interesting stuff only begins…"

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address recently that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.

A number of states, including Western one, announced harsh sanctions against Russia. The EU imposed financial and technological sectoral restrictions against 64 key Russian agencies, including the Presidential Administration, Russian Defense Ministry, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) and other state structures, as well as companies of military industrial, energy, plane building and financial sectors of Russia. These states also blacklisted a number of Russian politicians, including President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and other Russian citizens.

Moscow and Kiev should work out a short roadmap and reach a common position during the negotiations, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, member of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine Leonid Slutsky said on Sunday last.

"Hope and common sense say it's time to be more constructive on both sides," he said. "The negotiation process is indeed an opportunity for some concessions and a roadmap, but it should be very short in terms of moving towards those agreements, which, I hope, will happen sooner, and we will come to the same unified position," he said.

According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side.

It is high time to be more constructive on both sides – Russia and Ukraine. And mischievous Uncle Sam has to be diplomatically buried under the grave for greater good of the world society.

-The End –

The writer is an independent political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh who writes on politics, political and human-centred figures, current and international affairs