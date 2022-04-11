Has Pakistan Ultimately Failed In The Litmus Test?

It is very obvious that Imran Khan thinks that if he were not to be in power as Prime Minister, let not any opposition party member become the Prime Minister. With such an approach and thought process, Imran Khan shows that the spirit of democracy does not run in his blood.

by N.S.Venkataraman

The present political scenario in Pakistan is really grim and would certainly make every discerning observer and well wisher of Pakistan feel unhappy and disappointed.

The opposition members moved a no confidence motion against the Imran Khan government , with the opposition parties claiming that they have the majority of members in parliament supporting the no confidence motion. Realising that he has lost the majority support in parliament, Imran Khan appears to be keen to prevent the parliament taking up the no confidence motion for voting .

Supreme Court has clearly said that the speaker of parliament has erred in not taking up the no confidence motion and has ordered that no confidence motion should be taken up for voting to be conducted on 9th April, starting from 10 am. The speaker of the parliament has defied the supreme court judgement, leading to a serious constitutional crisis.

A section of Imran Khan supporters have already said that parliament is supreme and supreme court cannot dictate parliament which is bound to lead to acrimonious debate .To add fuel to the fire , Imran Khan has asked his supporters to protest on the streets and has been saying that he would take the issue to the people if he were to be voted out of power , whatever he may mean by such statement.

It is clear that Imran Khan is deliberately creating a civil war type of situation in Pakistan, which will certainly take Pakistan into a state of chaos.

Ever since it’s independence from British rule more than seven decades back, Pakistan has been facing near turbulent conditions due to one reason or the other.

With Pakistan being widely suspected as a country where extremists and Islamic terrorists are having a free run and army all the time breathing over the neck of the Prime Minister, the focus of Pakistan has not been really on economic and industrial development to the extent required.

In recent times, Pakistan has gone under the vice -like grip of China with huge debt from China and several vital infrastructure projects in Pakistan virtually going under the control and management of the Chinese government directly or indirectly. One wonders as to whether Pakistan would be able to get itself rid of China’s grip at any time in future.

Pakistan’s present financial conditions are precarious and the country is virtually surviving on borrowed money.

Further, Pakistan has constantly been talking about the Kashmir issue and supporting those who are carrying terrorist activities in Kashmir under India’s governance.

The present army chief has said with sagacity that Pakistan should have good relations with India, which obviously means that a peaceful solution should be arrived at to sort out the Kashmir issue. However, the politicians and extremists in Pakistan do not seem to be listening

Some uncharitable critics even say that sustaining the hatred towards India is a pre condition for the survival of Pakistan and in maintaining the unity of the country in the present difficult financial and economic conditions.

What Pakistan urgently needs today is a stable government with an enlightened and matured leadership. Imran Khan’s present counter productive style of functioning by defying the no confidence motion in parliament , will not help Pakistan in any way and only would make the country more unstable. It appears that the immediate future of Pakistan is bleak and millions of Pakistanis living in Pakistan and elsewhere would remain helpless watching the grim scenario in Pakistan.

Pakistan has a lot of potentials to grow and prosper and emerge as a internationally respected country , if only the politicians and extremists in Pakistan would allow Pakistanis to live peacefully and contribute their mite to the growth of Pakistan ,which many individual Pakistanis are capable of achieving, if a progressive climate would be maintained by the government in Pakistan.