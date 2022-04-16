New Year celebrations in Asia

This year in particular the economic,political and welfare situation of many countries of the region is not congenial and the ongoing Ramadan month also puts a brake of some sorts on public celebration,nothing remains on hold.

by Pradip Kumar Dutta

Its celebration time. New year is celebrated in many countries and areas of South and South East asia ranging from 13th to 15thApril depending on the horoscopic calender(Panjika)of the year.

Though this year in particular the economic,political and welfare situation of many countries of the region is not congenial and the ongoing Ramadan month also puts a brake of some sorts on public celebration,nothing remains on hold. The show has to go on. Sri Lanka is in dire straits economy wise. Bangladesh is observing Ramadan. Nevertheless,low key festivities have been going on today in these countries to celebrate the New Year. In Thailand,Sangkran was not celebrated officially yesterday due to still prevailing Covid 19 situation. Situation in Cambodia,Laos,parts of Vietnam and Indonesia are no better. Myanmar is under a strict military rule and under partial sanctions. So,no full fledged celebration could take place. But in all these countries,New year has been celebrated as per age old social customs which in places has tint of a little religious fervour as well. People wear new dresses,prepare good food,entertain guests,visit friends,enjoy musical performances and hope and pray for a better year to come. Most of the Indian states are waiting to embrace the New Year tomorrow,ie on 15 April. It is named differently in different areas. Baisakh/Vaisakh in Punjab,Bangla Naboborsho in Bengal and Tripura, Bihu in Assam and so on. Manipur,Kerala,Tamil Nadu,Mizoram,all have their own names and different ways to celebrate it. The ethnic minorities in different places also have specific names and ways to celebrate. This system of calculation of days in the year has been related to Vikramadittya Sambhat which started in early BC. Later,it was ammended during the reign of Kikg Shasanka in the 7th century AD. But the main credit in establishing the Bangabda or the Bengali calendar is given to emperor Akbar. During muslim rule in India Hijri year was in effect. It being lunar,was not fixed with cultivation and seasons of the year. So,it was difficult to implement land revenue system which is directly related to cultivation and yield. Akbar employed Fatehullah Siraji with this task of formulation of a suitable calendar. Fatehullah did it in 1556 which was 992 Hijri. He adopted solar calendar in stead of Hijri Lunar and started it in 1556 as 992 as per the then Hijri year. Thus we get 1429th Bangla year starting now. Since this new year was fixed to colletion of revenues and was the time of affluence,it was the time of celebration as well. These included Baisakhi melas(village fairs)of trading,entertainment and chivalry(body building,lathikhela,horse racing,sword fighting,etc.). Halkhata,which is starting accounts in business afreash and paying off old dues was another aspect in olden days. In Bengal area musical soirees to welcome the New Year is a special attraction. The Ramna Botomul programme in Dhaka by renowned Chhayanot is a worth mentioning event. Mongol Shovajatra by the students of Dhaka University Arts faculty is a part and parcel of the celebrations. It is a huge procession by people from all walks of life(led by Art College students) praying for blessings for a blissful upcoming year. In 2016 Mongol Shovajatra has been acknowledged by UNESCO as a World Heritage.

So far we have discussed about the celebration of the new year in Bangladesh. Similarly every region has something special to commemorate their special day. In Kerala Onam they arrange Snake Boat Race among many other events. In Assam Bihu dance and music encompasses everything during the celebration.In many South East Asian countries Water festival runs supreme. It is supposed to wash of all filth of the past to lay foundation of a new benign beginning.

By today the New Year celebrations of this area will be over. The new year will set in. Let it be a prosperous and happy one for everyone.

Happy New Year!