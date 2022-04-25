Sri Lanka: $390 million for 12 fuel shipments from China yet to settle

The envoy explained that China had supplied 19 shipments supplying a total of 730,000MT of fuel to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) at the most economical prices from last July till this January.

by Mandana Ismail Abeywickrema

The government of Sri Lanka is yet to settle payments amounting to $ 390 million for 12 fuel shipments that were delivered to the country between July last year and January this year, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Qi Zenhong said.

The Chinese envoy revealed this today (25) during a discussion with a group of senior journalists in Colombo.

The envoy explained that China had supplied 19 shipments supplying a total of 730,000MT of fuel to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) at the most economical prices from last July till this January.

Sri Lanka had made payments only for seven fuel shipments out of the total 19 shipments.

The letters of credit (LCs) for the shipments were opened by People’s Bank and Bank of Ceylon, Zhenhong observed.

The Ambassador added that China had remained silent about these dues without publicizing the matter until now since the Chinese believed in maintaining a low profile in its assistance.

Source: The Morning