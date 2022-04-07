Sri Lanka: Feeble Isolation

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the power to rule a rotten country. No doubt, he had a dream. He worked tirelessly for that. But he could not understand the politics of his own team.

Editorial

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is politically feeble and pathetically isolated by his team. His family members also had no choice but to betray him for their political survival. Although no official finance minister has been appointed and a significant recovery plan for the recession has not been introduced, large-scale printing of local currency notes is continued. People like former Presidential Secretary P B Jayasundera and Central Bank Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal, who knew the crisis well in advance, knowingly plunged the entire country into the abyss. It, we believe, is not only negligence of responsibility but broad daylight crime. They need to be prosecuted immediately for their criminal activities.

Meanwhile, an international warrant has to be issued against nefarious brokers like Nissanka Senadhipathi and all his family members who are on the run. In this regard, we agree with the proposition made in Parliament two days ago by Mr Vijitha Herath to arrest a fugitive bugger. If countries like the United States can impose a travel ban on the Commander-in-Chief of the Sri Lanka Armed Forces and his family members by making absurd allegations, why not immediately implement an international plan to crack down on fugitives fleeing the country after looting the public funds and state resources?

It was not only the Rajapaksas who plunged the country to the brink of destruction but also many members of parliament, including Sirisena, are well-contributed bedfellows of this catastrophe. All these people are, unfortunately, parasites in human shapes. All these people are fully responsible for the destruction of the country's state banking system and economy. The main problem is that no one who comes to rule the country pays a penny of attention to financial discipline and transparency, because they were born to do just the exact opposite.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the power to rule a rotten country. No doubt, he had a dream. He worked tirelessly for that. But he could not understand the politics of his own team. What happened in just over two years was that Gotabaya Rajapaksa fell tragically to the very group that brought him to power. Unfortunately, many of the officers he appointed to support his vision also miserably failed to fulfil their responsibilities.

Although it was proposed for the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to form a new government, he vehemently rejected the request. He has also threatened to remove a number of Pohottu members from supporting the president if he leaves. Gotabaya is in a hostile situation. In the face of this dilemma, the President is facing a situation as the old Sinhalese saying goes, “Gedara Giyoth Ambu Nasi, Maga Sitiyoth Tho Nasi” (You wife will die if you go home, you will die if you stay out). The president has very limited options for resolving the prevailing complex political dilemma. Regrettably, he does not have the basic political milieu to pursue those limited options. Because the foremost condition is the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is nothing but a daydream. It is unfortunate that the President, in the face of the narrow political ambitions of some members in the group that brought him to the presidency, has been disgracefully rejected in the eyes of society.