Sri Lanka: President to Dissolve the Cabinet to Form an Interim Govt.?

by Our Political Affairs Editor

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will address the nation to inform the public that he is planning to dissolve the cabinet and form an interim government comprising all parties, reliable sources in the government affirmed to the Sri Lanka Guardian.

A crucial discussion is currently being held under the patronage of the President to decide who will be the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers of the Interim Government. Sources further say that the key players in the government have strongly suggested the immediate removal of the Minister of Finance and the current Governor of the Central Bank.

Related News: Sri Lanka: Minister Basil to leave for United States Tomorrow?



