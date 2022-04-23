Sri Lanka: Sajith’s Moment

There is a basic political reality to be understood here. Although a no-confidence motion could defeat the current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government, it is unrealistic to think that an impeachment motion against the President could be passed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Editorial

This note is not for him, but about him. Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has a vast knowledge of many political and economic theories. But we feel that many of the decisions he made about the ground politics of this country are not so practical. Unfortunately, despite the colossal political and economic crisis facing the country at the moment, there is no significant change in his political behaviours. He is missing out on another golden opportunity by wasting time on politically impractical and unwise proposals.

Sajith Premadasa

At this juncture, Sajith needs to work with those who understand the subject matter of his party and other political parties to form an interim government and become its prime minister. But he is focusing on removing the incumbent prime minister after the removal of the president. In other words, he is working towards clearing the land. But no one with an understanding of the political history of this country sees it as an intelligent judgement. The politics of this country, which is built on an ill democracy, is occupied with various internal conflicts and conspiracies like the politics in many other democracies around the globe. What is important to sustain political power in such a complex situation is political tactics, not fancy political theories.

There is a basic political reality to be understood here. Although a no-confidence motion could defeat the current Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his government, it is unrealistic to think that an impeachment motion against the President could be passed by a two-thirds majority in Parliament. Against this backdrop, a political alliance with the President is a mutually beneficial solution not only for both parties but also for the country. What is needed at the moment is not to make the failure of the government a commodity, but a prudent political compromise. Sajith should learn from an Italian diplomat who lived during the renaissance, Niccolò Machiavelli at this moment and not from Gandhi. Machiavelli believed that a successful prince should appear to show the characteristics of both the 'lion' and the 'fox'. Machiavelli saw a combination of these paradigms as the best way for a ruler to gain and retain power. Isn’t it the obvious reality that any politician faces when it comes to political power?

Our suggestion is loud and clear. This is the moment for the Opposition Leader to initiate a constructive political dialogue with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to reach mutual agreements. Based on that agreement, action can be taken to show the majority in Parliament and immediately appoint an interim government under his premiership. Then he can give opportunities to his party's politicians such as Champika Ranawaka, Sarath Fonseka, Harsha de Silva and politicians representing other parties such as Wijedasa Rajapaksha, Ranil Wickremesinghe, MA Sumanthiran, as well as a person like his close adviser but controversial intellect Dr Dayan Jayatilleke to represent the interim government.

If the Leader of the Opposition wants to establish his political future as the national leader, he must immediately seize the opportunity emerging out of the current political and economic crisis. This is one of the crucial moments of his political carrier. Most likely this could be the last chance he got. If he seizes this opportunity, it will pave the way for him to consolidate his political power in the forthcoming presidential election. There is no political advantage to the Leader of the Opposition in booting out this golden opportunity and hanging on to complex political issues such as the repealing of the executive presidency. Over to you, Sajith!