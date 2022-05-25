MoU Signed between Alcohol and Drug Information Center (ADIC) and the University of Jaffna

The Memorandum of Understanding on Joint Education and Advocacy Programmes on Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drug Prevention and Awareness Collaboration was signed between the Alcohol and Drug Information Center (ADIC) and the University of Jaffna on the 25th of May 2022 at the University of Jaffna.

Prof. S.Srisatkunarajah, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jaffna and Mr. Pubudu Sumanasekara, Executive Director, Alcohol and Drug Information Center (ADIC) signed the MoU on behalf of both institutions.

Prof. K. Suthakar, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Dr.S.Raguram, Head, Department of Media Studies, Ms. Anusha Sivaneswaran, Deputy Registrar, Faculty of Arts, Lecturers and students of the Department of Media Studies and Mr. A. C. Raheem, Senior Project Officer and other officials from ADIC were also taking part in the event.

The agreement was made for the purpose of increasing the capacity of the students of the Department of Media Studies, University of Jaffna to respond to alcohol, tobacco and other drugs promotions and to involve in effective prevention activities.

Further, the MoU aimed to build the capacity of the media studies students to engage them in creating awareness among the local community and investigating social issues, improve the understanding of trade manipulation of print and electronic media and produce the creative materials to mobilize the community to have appropriate awareness regarding the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs.

As per the agreement, training programmes and a short film competition will be conducted and the students will be offered to follow an online certificate course to improve students’ knowledge of alcohol, tobacco and other drug issues.

In addition to this, media studies students will conduct surveys regarding alcohol, tobacco and other drug promotions in the region and format the report with the technical support of ADIC and those will be released as the collaborative production of the University of Jaffna and ADIC.