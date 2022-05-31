NATO or Not? How Best to Protect Sweden

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, we encourage you to act without delay. As the great leader of Sweden, you have the ability and responsibility to establish and deploy IDT now.

by Dr Thomas Nordlund, Lt Col (Ret) Gunter Chassé, Dr David Leffler

Europe is in turmoil. The world has been shaken. Uncertainty pervades the globe in the face of the Russian incursion into Ukraine. As a result, despite its long-held tradition of neutrality, Sweden is seeking NATO protection. But whether or not Sweden joins NATO, a wise course of action would be for Sweden to quickly adopt Invincible Defense Technology (IDT) to achieve the desired goals of national security and peace.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson

IDT is a systematic, reliable, effective way to create peace through peaceful means. Over many years, the properly applied nonviolent approach of IDT has been effective in ending war and violence in Cambodia, Peru and Ecuador, and Mozambique. Today, the high level of international tensions from the Ukraine invasion could quickly escalate into global catastrophe. Given this looming crisis, now is the time for Sweden to consider prompt and peaceful action to deploy IDT.

What is IDT? IDT consists of large groups regularly practicing in synchrony the non-religious, evidence-based, peace-creating Transcendental Meditation® (TM) program and its advanced techniques that harness group brain power. This approach is a scientifically verified and field-tested means to defuse societal tensions. The deployment of this technology creates a super-radiance field effect that radiates orderliness and harmony in the proximity of the group, thereby elevating the collective consciousness of society and resulting in people cooperating to find positive solutions to formerly unsolvable social problems. With sufficient numbers of practitioners, shown through research to be the square root of one percent of a given population, that field effect would extend to the entire globe.

An online video, “Quantum Mechanisms of Societal Peace,” by John Hagelin, a Harvard-trained Ph.D. quantum physicist and President of the Global Union of Scientists for Peace, explains in detail this powerful brain-based IDT technology. IDT provides comprehensive defense for the nation because it operates on the level of what physicists call the unified field of all the laws of nature - a level a thousand million million times more powerful than the nuclear force. IDT therefore supersedes all other defense technologies. But the IDT system cannot be used for nefarious purposes against any country because its deployment creates an immediate and measurable effect of calm, order, and social harmony that is not constrained by national or political boundaries.

As demonstrated in numerous interventions in the past, a large, organized and properly trained group of individuals engaged in IDT has the effect of calming national and international tensions and cutting off the roots of war - the stresses accumulating between nations and throughout the world. Any country that deploys IDT will have a profound, positive and immediate influence on a global scale that will benefit ALL countries.

Extensive scientific research indicates that the application of IDT by either a military unit (called a Prevention Wing of the Military) or civilian group (such as the one being established in Cambodia: Google "Group practice of Transcendental Meditation dramatically reduced violence in Cambodia, new study shows") can reduce crime, violence, terrorism, and war and create the conditions for all people to enjoy peace.

A study published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Offender Rehabilitation documents the global super-radiance effect created by three large groups of IDT experts meditating twice a day in unison, with the largest group being 7,000 participants. Terrorism-related casualties decreased 72%, international conflict decreased 32%, and overall global violence was significantly reduced.

Higher numbers of participants have been shown to produce greater results. With the world’s population currently at 7.9 billion, a group of 10,000 advanced TM meditators (representing more than the square root of 1% of the world’s population) would be able to produce profound positive effects on a global scale.

How can such small numbers have a global effect? A simple example from the kitchen shows that when a pot is boiling over, just a few drops of cold water instantly calms the eruption. The coherent influence generated by these large groups of peace-creating experts similarly defuses the buildup of societal stress and creates the conditions for peace in society.

IDT is currently in various stages of local deployment in many nations worldwide. (See Google search on "New Solution for Latin America: Transforming Lives and Changing Nations.") Given the powerful evidence demonstrating the ability of IDT to create peace through peaceful means, we call on the intelligence, foresight and courage of Sweden’s Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson to promptly establish a large, fully operational IDT group capable of creating a positive impact for the entire global family, eliminating the threat of nuclear war that now looms over humanity. Economically, this approach is highly cost effective: less than the cost of 2-3 modern fighter jets.

Such an IDT group could be created in the Swedish military, as has been done in other militaries around the world. Alternatively, a civilian IDT coherence-creating group could be established by the MSB Swedish Civil Contingencies Agency. Justification for such a group could fall under the MSB governmental doctrine of prevention to help to make society safe and secure.

By assembling a coherence-creating IDT group large enough to influence the entire globe, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has the strategic opportunity to bring honor to Sweden and to foster permanent world peace - a lasting boon for all humankind. The Nobel Peace Prize and the gratitude of all humanity awaits whomever brings perpetual peace to our troubled planet.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, we encourage you to act without delay. As the great leader of Sweden, you have the ability and responsibility to establish and deploy IDT now. History will record you as a visionary leader. And with your prompt action, a new world of peace, prosperity, and plenty will be assured for all generations to come.

About the Authors:

Dr. Thomas Nordlund, a general medicine specialist in Arlöv Sweden since 1991, has been a consulting physician for the police, custody and prisons in Malmö Skåne. He is Project Leader for Heal the Healers Now, a project established to create resilience to stress and wellbeing in hospital staff. As an experienced teacher of Transcendental Meditation (TM) since 1970 in Scandinavia, Poland and Latvia, he serves as the national director for the nonprofit organization MIKI, for teaching TM in Sweden. From 2018-2019 Dr. Nordlund served as Project Leader for Quiet Time with Transcendental Meditation in Swedish schools funded by grants from the EU.

Lt. Col. (Ret.) Gunter Chassé – decorated with the Honorary Cross of the Bundeswehr in Gold – served in the German Air Force, mainly in the Integrated NATO-Air Defense and alternately in command and staff positions, and also was employed in Home Defense with territorial tasks. He is the author of the pioneering IDT alternative white paper On the New Security and Defence Policy of the Federal Republic of Germany and the Future of the Bundeswehr: Indomitable Strength through a PREVENTION WING of the Military.

Dr. David Leffler has a Ph.D. in Consciousness-Based Military Defense and has served as an Associate of the Proteus Management Group at the Center for Strategic Leadership, US Army War College. Currently, he serves as the Executive Director at the Center for Advanced Military Science (CAMS) and lectures and writes worldwide about IDT. Dr. Leffler's editorial "Creating an Invincible Military" was featured in Fox News. He is available on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.