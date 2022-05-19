Sri Lanka: The Tamil Genocide – Yet Another Fabrication

Not Sri Lanka, but Canada is a country that has committed the most subtle genocide against the indigenous community. It was Canada that wiped out the natives and distorted its history.

Editorial

A lie has no legs, and cannot stand; but it has wings, and can fly far and wide.” — William Warburton

Some members of the government themselves have acknowledged the existence of Gota Go Gama. As far as we know, there is no village in Sri Lanka that is officially recognized as a Gota Go Gama. However, a group of people who protested against President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to a part of the area officially known as Galle Face and named the area Gota Go Gama. It's just a slogan. But no one in the current government has the political perception to correct such false ideas when they are spread across the country. Unfortunately, some media institutions, various politicians as well as some well-informed persons are trying to make this slogan an official reality. Such bogus activities, which begin on a small scale, end with a major political and social impact. Tamil Eelam and the Tamil Genocide are two influential examples of this. A group gathered in the area known as Gota Go Gama and lit lamps acknowledging that a Tamil Genocide had taken place. They have deliberately ignored that the Tamil genocide in Sri Lanka is a fabricated lie. None of them has any ideas, about how many unarmed civilians were killed by LTTE suicide bombers just a few meters away from the area where they lit the lamps. The short memories and fatal ignorance of citizens determine the future of the nation.

Poor victims of manufactured lies

It is a systematic programme to fabricate a false history for Tamil Eelam. The result has been the expulsion of Sinhalese and Muslims from the Northern and Eastern Provinces, making it the only homeland of the Tamil people. Why many who speak of national unity in Sri Lanka aren’t do not speak against the discrimination faced by the Sinhalese people in the North and East. True, it is not a marketable product. Furthermore, many who claim to be under the Sinhalese people in the so-called southern part of Sri Lanka do not talk about the facilities enjoyed by Tamils and Muslims living in major cities including Colombo. Some of those who go to the North and East and talk about their homeland for political gain and talk about the so-called genocide are the richest people in the city of Colombo. Why do they live with the Sinhalese and enjoy their private lives and lie to the unarmed civilians in the North and East? Needless to say, their existence solely relies on those lies. These facts are not unknown to the Canadian politicians who are conspiring to give legitimacy to the blatant lie of the Tamil genocide. In fact, their history has shown that they do not hesitate to distort the truth at any moment for their own political gain. They can also cover up the filth of their true history by riding on the problems of another country. Due to this, various false interpretations are being given against the shared operation carried out by the people of Sri Lanka against the fascist terrorists.

Not Sri Lanka, but Canada is a country that has committed the most subtle genocide against the indigenous community. It was Canada that wiped out the natives and distorted its history. Such criminal acts took place in Sri Lanka only during the European colonial period. There is no crime that Europeans have not committed in Sri Lanka to spread their cultural ideology. Is there anyone asking justice for that? The fact is that in 2009 there was a humanitarian operation in Sri Lanka to free as many unarmed civilians as possible. The Sri Lankan Security Forces were able to eradicate the LTTE terrorists in a short period but it took a long time as the government and security forces prioritized the rescue of the unarmed Tamils who were used as a shield by the terrorists. Diplomatic cables were sent to their home countries by some Western embassies in Colombo, citing this fact, but later disappeared. Instead of believing in the truth based on facts, some tried to spread various lies around the world. That is how the so-called Tamil Genocide was generated and propagated to deceive the target buyers. Is it not a despicable act to harass small nations that have fought for their very existence to cover up the wrongdoings of certain countries that have used noble subjects such as human rights as a tool to expand their power?