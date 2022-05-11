The serious concerns of the Current Crisis as outlined by the Sri Lanka Shippers’ Council

The Sri Lanka Shippers’ Council as the Apex body representing members involved in international trade, requests all those concerned, involved in protest and strike actions, to refrain from disrupting the activities of the Sri Lanka Port, Sri Lanka Customs, Board of Investment and the Airports

The Sri Lanka Shippers’ Council expresses its grave concern at the violence unleashed on peaceful protestors in Colombo on 9th May 2022. While recognizing the right for peaceful protest, we condemn all forms of violence which took place on 9th May 2022 and reiterate that it should be dealt with by the law of the land through an impartial investigation which should be carried out to identify those responsible and hold them accountable. Failure to take immediate action to protect the fundamental rights of citizens will result in grave repercussions on the maintenance of law and order and will disrupt the ongoing initiatives to resolve the serious political and socio-economic issues faced by the country.









The Sri Lanka Shippers’ Council as the Apex body representing members involved in international trade, requests all those concerned, involved in protest and strike actions, to refrain from disrupting the activities of the Sri Lanka Port, Sri Lanka Customs, Board of Investment and the Airports to ensure their uninterrupted day-to-day operations, as they are essential services which are critical to the Country and its economy. The smooth operations of these institutions will ensure the continuous flow of importation of essentials such as Food, Fuel, Medicines, Inputs-for-Exports and Exports - which will facilitate and ensure the inflow of much needed foreign exchange to sustain the country’s economy in these difficult times.

Disruptions to these services will add to the burdens already faced by the people with devastating consequences in the future. We request all right-minded citizens who are involved to recognize the importance of these critically important activities and thereby allow those to continue their services to see the country through this crucial period.

