Sri Lanka: For immediate action against the TNA

The following article is based on an open letter by the author to the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

by V.Anandasangaree

At a time when you have undertaken or rather being entrusted with an important task, I realise that I should be brief.

You could not have forgotten that I won the UNESCO’s Madanjeetsingh Award for the promotion of tolerance and non-violence, for the year 2006. My tolerance have exceeded all limits and under compelling circumstances I am forced to bring to your notice certain events, that took place in 2004, in which you were involved and referred to by a Member of Parliament of the Tamil National Alliance. The incident referred to, has some relevance to the General Election of 2004. I don’t know as to what happened at that time in detail but very much aware that you and I were the most affected political victims at that time. Pardon me if I am causing you any embarrassment. The truth will have to come out one day for both of us to clear our names in politics. It so happened that at the General Election that took place in 2001, you polled 415686 votes and your party the UNP won 109 seats and was short of only 4 seats to get absolute majority. You had many others to support and you became the Prime Minister, assured of a full term of six years

As President of the TULF I polled 36217votes in our Electoral District of Jaffna and came first of the nine and had 15Members in Parliament. With-out just cause the Parliament was dissolved on the 7th of February 2004 with 2nd April fixed for nominate for the fresh election, thereby depriving you and me of our seats when we had another four years to go. My intention of referring to all these is not to embarrasse you but to warn you to watch your steps. As we are strictly committed to Democracy, it is our duty to reinstate democracy in its original form, in the North and East as well.

This dissolution of February 2004 came as a big shock and surprise to everybody. While, you lost your Prime Minister ship I lost my membership in Parliament, the difference being, inspite of a plot to oust you from Parliament, you could go back to Parliament any time you want but I could not do so until now, a period of 18years, since the plot against me was executed successfully. If you want democracy to flourish in the whole country I am sure you will not hesitate to do anything within your powers to achieve it. I hope the TNA M.P who is at loggerheads with you can clear this mystery.

What I suggest as a first step is, now that the real issue had been brought to light, as a senior Parliamentarian very strictly committed to Democracy, please tell the TNA member first to quit the TNA which has no legal status. The ITAK too was revived by Mr.S.P.Thamil chelvan who had no right to do so. The ITAK too got merged to form the TULF and neither Mr.Sampanthan nor Mr.Marvai Senathirajah had any right, to revive the ITAK. Mrs.Mangayarkarasi. Amirthalingam also had repeatedly said that her husband had the ITAK’s registration in force only to prevent anybody stealing the name and the symbol of the ITAK. Above all a piller 80 feet, tall had been erected by the grateful public, with the symbol “Rising sun” engraved at the top of the pillar. When Hon. Chelvanayagam was taken for cremation his body was covered with the party emblem “Rising sun” printed on it. The TNA crowd could be enlightened on the matters referred to here. You could do it as a senior member.

In a civilized society the most honorable thing for the TNA is to wind up both the TNA and the ITAK both of which have no legal status and allow the TULF to re-emerge as the party founded by M/S S.J.V. Celvanayagam , G.G.Ponnampalam and Soumiya moorty Thondaman to look after the interest of the Tamil people. The TNA could be told that adopting these principles only will lead to have democratic government.

V.Anandasangaree, Secretary General, TULF



