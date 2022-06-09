Sri Lanka: The future of Basil-centric criticism?

Basil centric anti-government criticism will face an inevitable dilemma within. It will face a scuffle in finding a way out. Then many will realize, yet again, that powerless Basil is more politically powerful than he was in power.

Editorial

Former Minister Basil Rajapaksa resigned today. He is no longer a member of the present parliament. Apparently, the empty seat will be filled. Announcing his resignation, he called a press conference and allowed all present journalists to ask questions. It is commendable that he has come up with very clear interpretations of his political beliefs. His resignation is not surprising, but he should be commended for the unconditionality he placed at the press conference to ensure that journalists questioned him. This is a rare behaviour that most politicians do not like to do. It is the usual habit of many politicians to hide when defeated but brag when win. Compared to 2015, the change in the nature of his attitude and response this time around to the rejection of his political power across society is positive and eye-catching. Instead of sneaking out of the scene, he has chosen to express his views in the public domain, whether accepted or not.

He faces serious charges of abuse of political power. The disgraceful image created against him across the country is not so optimistic and it has become commonplace to construe him as the centre of all glitches in the country. Basil sought to be a popular figure in society, but like the current president, he too failed to implement a strategic communication plan to maintain his public persona. He did not have the means to propagate his political views throughout society and maintain his popularity.

However, giving birth to a political party and running it to the exceptional victory in a very short period of time demonstrates the potential of his political readings. Speaking to the media today, he clarified the matter more precisely and pointed out the limits to which he could go. Basil has recognized his limitness in a limitless political quagmire for the first time. One can observe how he has come to an assessment of himself politically. He says that democracy is costly affair. He also referred to the RSS, the shadow body of the BJP in India, and said that the next step of the Sri Lanka People's Front (Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) could be to turn it into a similar movement. Basil said his party's ideology was similar to that of the Chinese Communist Party when the current government came to power, and in less than three years he has focused on an India-centric political movement.

Finally, Basil has told his story. He has changed his behaviour in a way that many would not have guessed. It is our understanding that this resignation was made in view of the political climate that is expected to prevail five years from now. He talks to the future as he is well-understood present is not belonging to him. The bottom line is that the wave of Basil centric anti-government criticism will face an inevitable dilemma within. It will face a scuffle in finding a way out. Then many will realize, yet again, that powerless Basil is more politically powerful than he was in power. That is why he may have said that governance and politics are two different things. He has made his choice and is ready to take the next step in the oldest but debt-ridden democracy in Asia. His next move could largely be an attempt to break away from the Rajapaksa family and seize power. Only time will unveil its triumph or failure.



