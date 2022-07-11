Sri Lanka: Anarchists Cannot Kick Out the President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa followed a different guiding principle. It cannot be interpreted as cowardice. But, he wanted to be as non-violent as possible.

Editorial

The fact is that coercion (arbitration) is not justice and anarchy is not the solution. But, unfortunately, some parties are forcing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to resign. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa can only resign from his office at his own will, or otherwise through the impeachment conceded against him. It is a parliamentary issue that takes some time and requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament. If the president kicks the legal system and resigns from office due to some influence, the person who succeeds him can be kicked out by an anarchist gang in the same way. Therefore, we feel that the President should be careful not to set this wrong precedent. Democracy that has been protected for a prolonged period in Sri Lanka is not a system of governance that can be usurped by anarchists at will.

They destroyed the history

The official residence and office of the country's leader have been hijacked by a group of anarchists in the guise of protesters for democracy. The President, who remained at his official residence until the last moment on July 9, refused to leave the place. However, he later left the residence along with some of his team considering the security situation. There he has given strict instructions to his security forces not to use arms against protestors at any cost. From the day the protests against him started, the President proceeded to follow a smooth policy. Anarchists took full advantage of it. No president who served in the presidency before acted in this manner. In many cases, they did not hesitate to use violence to suppress the protests against them. But, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa followed a different guiding principle. It cannot be interpreted as cowardice. But, he wanted to be as non-violent as possible.

The responsible parties have not yet taken steps to evict the anarchists from the high-security areas like the President's House, the President's Secretariat, and the Temple Trees where they are illegally occupied. It is surprising that social groups that shout loudly about justice or western embassies that are self-proclaimed owners of the rule of law follow an awfully silent policy here. Messages exchanged on social media show that the anarchists are misusing many of the official documents in these offices. Unfortunately, the legislators of the country are not seen to be intervening to free the most important places that are held by the anarchists, other than being embroiled in a cold war to become the next president or prime minister. Isn't this enough to understand the loss of a country's sovereignty in the face of a group of politicians whose only goal is to consolidate power selfishly without any unity for the sake of national interests?

Whether or not the President resigns is his personal decision. But we believe that he should resign according to the constitutional framework. Otherwise, it would set the wrong precedent if the president decided to resign in response to anarchists taking over his office and residence. Various political groups are trying to turn the current social and political crisis to their advantage because they cannot even dream of gaining power in the country within a democratic framework. Against this background, we believe that it is very important and necessary for the President to act in accordance with the mandate given to him by the people and the constitution of the country. The time has come for the responsible parties to join hands with the President to immediately stop the cowardly attempts of various parties to anarchy the country.