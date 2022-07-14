Sri Lanka: Anarchists must pay the damages

This is not a revolution but one of the most serious assaults on the nationhood of this country.

Editorial

A few moments ago, the group of anarchists announced that they would withdraw from the government buildings they had occupied. As they say, there is no point in holding on to those places anymore and their hope is fulfilled. This group of clowns is starting to realize the seriousness of the crime they have committed. They boasted that they would control these places until the President and Prime Minister officially resigned from their positions. But, alas, they are suddenly ready to leave after causing great damage to these structures. Not only some historical documents, but also many valuable artefacts donated by various states and dignitaries were destroyed or stolen. These wretched people have endangered the country's sovereignty and national security like never before. This is not a revolution but one of the most serious assaults on the nationhood of this country.

State media under siege

If this kind of thing happened in another country, all of them would be arrested and prosecuted under treasonous conspiracy and severely punished. These anarchists have defamed the image of the state of Sri Lanka in front of the world in a very ugly manner. For the first time in the history of the country, the three armed forces and the police utterly failed to protect the official residences and offices of the elected leaders of the country. This is not an event to be taken lightly. We pointed out the seriousness of this very briefly in our editorial yesterday. This is nothing but a Coup d'état. Anarchists have taken the law of the country into their own hands by gathering in small groups to fulfil the political agendas of various vile political forces in flagrant violation of the country's constitution. It is imperative that these illegal anarchists are immediately brought under the law of the land and if not possible, arrested and sent to rehabilitation camps. Without such a programme, this country will not get out of this quagmire.

Yesterday we saw how the main state media of this country was taken hostage just like the Taliban terrorists took hostages in Afghanistan. Did the mass media movements or the pundits who speak about media rights and media censorship or human rights speak a single word against this coercion? According to our belief, those two Taliban-type men should be immediately arrested and brought before the law and punished. The loss incurred by that institution should be recovered from them. The incident shows the future fate of the country if the law and order in the country are not established by taking the right steps to address the existing chaotic social disparity.

The bottom line is that the President is still the legal president of this country. If not, it must be proved through due process. The law of this country is not the words interpreted by anarchists or members of certain political parties. President has left the country seeking safety. We don't see anything wrong with that. The constitutional steps to be taken in his absence have been taken respectfully. Accordingly, an Acting President is currently appointed. This is the law of the land, but anarchists and other opportunists are misleading the people and the world by giving wrong interpretations of this event. The political party that has the majority power in the current government and the members of other political parties who have feelings for the country should work based on this basic truth. Public opinion is not the opinion of anarchists who damage the public property and reputation of the country. If you want to know what public opinion is, then there are legal steps to be taken. If Sri Lanka is allowed to fall victim to a group of anarchists, the entire country will become a land of savages sooner than later. All responsible parties should act to stop this madness immediately.