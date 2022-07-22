Sri Lanka: Emergency is contrary to the rule of law - SLHRC

“The inappropriate declaration of emergency is contrary to the rule of law. And attempting to control/suppress the fundamental rights of the people by the continuous declaration of emergency violates the Constitution,” the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka said in a statement.

“Withdraw the inappropriate declaration of emergency immediately informs the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka,” Justice Rohini Marasinghe, Retired Judge of Supreme Court Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka urged the Government of Sri Lanka.











