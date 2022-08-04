Correction: One our news about 9 Sri Lankan Navy Sailors

Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Hawaii has sent us the following correction on the news we have published titled ', Nine Sri Lankan Navy Sailors Jump Ship in the United States.' Our special thanks to Sri Lankan diplomat for his clarification.- Editors

In your recent reporting, the report that 9 Sri Lankan navy sailors disappeared from the RIMPAC exercise is erroneous.

There are two projects.

1. Rimpac Naval exercise happened in Hawaii. There were 50 sailors and officers who came to Hawaii in the Australian Navy ship Canberra. At the time of this writing, everybody is accounted for and nobody ran away. I attended the closing Ceromancy of Rimpac and met most of the crew.

2. P627 Munro. This is a a Cutter donated to the SLNavy by US coast Guard. There were close to 120 sailors and officers on this ship for about an year learning all electrical, mechanical and upgrade aspects of the ship which is docked at at the Coast Guard base in Seattle in Washington State. The 9 sailors are missing from that ship which is set to sail to Sri Lanka in about a month. the negotiating the ship operation was about two to three years ago.

Honorary Consul for Sri Lanka in Hawaii.