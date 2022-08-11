Sri Lanka: Ex-President Gotabaya in Thailand

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand today evening from Singapore marking his third stop since he left the country a month back. He was granted entry following a request from the Sri Lankan government.

Local media in Bangkok reported that he is believed to have arrived at Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport around 8 pm Bangkok time, via a charter plane from Singapore’s Seletar airport.

Thai Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said in a statement on Wednesday that temporary entry was granted on the grounds that he does not intend to seek political asylum.

According to Tanee since the former president holds a diplomatic passport he is allowed to enter Thailand without a visa for 90 days.

"The stay is temporary in nature with the aim of onward travel. No political asylum has been sought," Tanee was quoted as saying.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha told the media yesterday that permission was granted on humanitarian reasons. Mr Rajapaksa who left Sri Lanka on July 13 to the Maldives on an Air Force flight flew to Singapore on the following day.