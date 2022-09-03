China Ready to work with anybody to Ease Sri Lanka’s Burden

China has paid close attention to the difficulties and challenges faced by Sri Lanka

“We are ready to work with relevant countries and international financial institutions to continue to play a positive role in supporting Sri Lanka’s response to current difficulties and efforts to ease debt burden and realize sustainable development,” Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian in a regular press conference held yesterday told the reporters.

Zhao Lijian is the deputy director of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Information Department and the current spokesperson of the ministry. [ Photo: Special Arrangement]

“China has paid close attention to the difficulties and challenges faced by Sri Lanka and we have provided help to Sri Lanka’s socio-economic development to the best of its capacity. China supports relevant financial institutions in consulting with Sri Lanka for proper solutions,” he added.

Meanwhile, according to Xinhua, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday spoke at a virtual international seminar commemorating the 40th anniversary of the opening for signature of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Adopted in 1982, UNCLOS opened a new chapter of global maritime governance, and has greatly helped humanity better understand, protect and utilize the sea, Wang noted.

Wang said a review of its conclusion process, purposes and application provides inspirations in addressing today’s global maritime issues, as it is important to uphold multilateralism, to promote fairness and justice, and to stay open-minded and move forward.

“As a major developing maritime country, China seeks to balance its legitimate rights and interests with the overall interests of the international community, and always stands together with other developing countries. We have participated in the whole process of UNCLOS negotiations, and was among the first countries to sign the Convention,” Wang noted.

China always honors the spirit of UNCLOS, strictly fulfills its obligations, firmly defends the integrity and authority of UNCLOS, and opposes attempts at abusing the dispute settlement procedures of the Convention, he said.

China always believes that maritime disputes should be settled by the parties directly concerned through friendly consultation on the basis of respecting historical facts and international laws including UNCLOS, Wang said.