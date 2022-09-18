“The Kandos Shop” hand crafted chocolate legend now with atmosphere for social interaction

What do you think? !! that’s not all. Tell you what, !! to start with visit out our Pitthala handiya shop. Go there and you could see and taste what we just told you, and much much more.

by Steve A. Morrell

Lets face it; Kandos hand crafted chocolate; its delectable origins here in our country since 1962, is now a social phenomenon. What does THAT mean? Just this. An atmosphere of ‘Hail fellow well met’, sort of good natured fellowship located no. 3, Sir Earnest de Silva Mawatha.

Leading business magnate at that time, meaning when Kandos came into being, Upali Wijewardena, with other originators, had this vision, with the insistence of the link ‘bean to bar’, where the cocoa bean a wholly locally grown crop was the base for Kandos, as we know it to be today. Steeped in tradition, and attention to detail, origin of chocolate and particularly Kandos, after some 60 odd years progressed to its irresistible end product in demand country wide. Also eschewing the competitive edge with most brands, local and foreign.

Inauguration of the new shop

So !!!, what’s the big deal?. Wait for it. !! the Pitthala Junction, ‘handiya’, really, is our newest location. Not just a Kandos out let, but the difference is you drop in with your friends, chat, enjoy the good humored atmosphere, sample the victuals, and ! and ! the wide array of hand crafted chocolate, that would transpose your taste buds to a realm of flight straight to a fantastic fantasy of chocolate you did not believe possible. That too in a localese space encapsulating the busy turnpike at the Pitthala Handiya.

Right !! having said that, let us take you through what happened 5th September. Naturally. The Kandos shop opening ceremony was with our chief guest Aravinda de Silva with his charming wife.

Also Ms. Lakmani Welgama, GMD Nimal Welgama, Director Marketing, Karishma Welgama, CEO, P.K.D.S Samantha, with all these people present we just could not, would not, miss the importance of the event. More so we had you, our customers, who were accorded your place of importance. That too you could have sampled the salivating array of chocolate we had on offer,

Like to know what we meant? Right , here goes !!!.Chocolate dipped fruit & marshmallow sticks, ( bet you’ve never tried THAT before), Chocolate dipped nuts, you choice of cashew or almond, or hazelnut ( see what we mean)? Then we had Hot Kanvita, Hot chocolate, Café Mocha, you WOULD agree all of these choices were among the collective term ‘ classy’.

But that’s not all. Here are a few more choices that would get your taste buds working over time. Strawberry center white choco, white choco dark amerretto, coffee cream, bailey’s cream, milk almondry, cashew clusters, butter milk solid, white cansha, chocolate cherry macaroons, butter scotch, choco cherry ripped slice, coconut bars, coffee center, Easter bunny.

What do you think? !! that’s not all. Tell you what, !! to start with visit out our Pitthala handiya shop. Go there and you could see and taste what we just told you, and much much more.

It’s the perfect place to meet, Why ? free wifi, TV, a vanity area, a super place to just relax and enjoy the camaraderie of friends. Heard of the chocolate fountain? It’s a new experience. Ooops !! forgot. Its also a place to dine.

You might call it a flagship outlet for chocolate.

Next, assuming you’ve already gone there, you’d know what we mean that it’s a good location to sit, chat, and what’s more as schools are near, when school is done for the day its quite simple for Mum and Dad to give these young people a treat. That’s the general idea.

We expanded; expansion means Kandos is not only for the city slicks, but other locations as well. Kandy, Kadawatha, Negombo, Homagama, Matara, Kalutara, Moratuwa; Aluthgama; then, Pettah, Fort, Thurstan road, Bloemendhall, all these locations market handmade Chocolates.

So !! if you want more. Our news base is that the Kandos Chocolate Shop concept will be expanded. Well !! not tomorrow, but in time. As you already know, Kandos is always a happening experience, and its locations , are always happening places.

How do we know this ? We just KNOW this to be fact. We don’t lie.