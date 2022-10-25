Sri Lanka: China gifts 10 houses to low-income families in East

The handing over of ten houses built under Chinese aid for low-income families living in Batticaloa took place yesterday in Batticaloa in conjunction with Diwali. The relevant houses were handed over to the ten Tamil families under the initiative of the Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka.

According to the statement issued by the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, “On the eve of Deepavali and before the rainy season, 10 most underprivileged families in Kaluvankerny, Batticaloa moved into their new houses gifted by Chinese Embassy. Amb Qi Zhenhong today cut the ribbon, handed over keys, food and daily equipment, and wished them Happy Diwali”

Happiness of having a steady roof! Family members during the ceremony [Photo: Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka]



