Breaking: Maaveerars Commemorate in North and East

Tamil politicians, intellectuals and social activists who were brutally killed by the LTTE during the reign of terror are commemorating this week in North and East

by Durga Velayutham and Abdul Rafeek for Sri Lanka Guardian

For the first time in history, the true maaveerars ( great heroes) of the Tamil people are being celebrated by ordinary communities and youth organizations in the North and East. To commemorate the Tamil politicians, intellectuals and social activists who were brutally killed by the LTTE during the reign of terror, they have launched a poster campaign in all the districts of the North and Easter Provinces this morning.

Here are a few images captured by our correspondents.

Maaveerar Commemoration in North and East of Sri Lanka on 26 November 2022 [ Photo: Sri Lanka Guardian]











