Sri Lanka to Legalize Cannabis

The 2023 budget is aimed at long-term, stable economic growth, the President’s Media Division said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in Parliament today that he will take the necessary steps to establish the legal framework for the export of products containing cannabis. He said this while presenting the budget for the year 2023.

The 2023 budget presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Parliament today focused on providing social welfare benefits to the people who need them most, the President’s office said.

Cannabis plant [ Photo: Special Arrangement]

“The 2023 budget has given special attention to the sectors of the capital market, export market, labour market, and digital economy and it is expected to achieve the budget targets through the social market economy,” the PMD said.



