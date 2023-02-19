Beyond the Call of Duty: Dr. Hamdani's Inspiring Journey in Sri Lanka's Medical Landscape

Dr. Hamdani's work in securing essential medicines for Sri Lanka during an economic crisis was a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and deep commitment to serving the people of Sri Lanka.

A Note from Our Health Affairs Desk

"A sound mind in a sound body is a short but full description of a happy state in this world." - John Locke (1632-1704)

Many among us have dedicated their lives to making others comfortable, working tirelessly and selflessly without seeking recognition or fame. Their contributions often go unnoticed, and they pursue a noiseless life by giving utmost priority to common responsibilities. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a powerful reminder of the depth of humanity, and the importance of recognizing and celebrating those who work tirelessly to make the world a better place.

Dr. Hamdani in an interaction with university students [ Photo Credit: KDU, Colombo]

Throughout this difficult time, there have been countless men and women who have worked tirelessly to keep the country running and provide life-saving care to those in need. They are the unsung heroes, the backbone of our communities who give their time, talent, and resources to help others. They work in challenging and demanding conditions, often putting their own health and safety on the line to care for others.

The COVID-19 pandemic was yet another events which highlighted the importance of these unsung heroes, and the critical role they play in our society. It has shown us that it is not only the doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals who are on the front lines, but also the police constables, intelligence officers, grocery store clerks, delivery drivers, and other essential workers who keep our society functioning. These unsung heroes remind us that service to others is a noble and valued pursuit, and that the selfless actions of a few can have a profound impact on the lives of many.

Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a powerful lesson in the importance of recognizing and celebrating the unsung heroes in our society. Their contributions are often unseen and underappreciated, but they play a critical role in making the world a better place. We owe it to these individuals to acknowledge their efforts and show our gratitude and appreciation for their selfless service.

This medical expert has a warm and generous spirit, and is always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. He is a larger-than-life figure, known for his dedication and tireless efforts to improve public health. Despite his impressive credentials and expertise, this medical expert remains humble and focused on the needs of his patients and community. He has always believed that public healthcare is a vital service that should be accessible to all, and he has dedicated his career to uplifting the standards of care for everyone, regardless of their background or means.

While some medical experts may prioritize private practice or focus on high-end treatments, this individual has always felt that his calling is to serve the public and improve the health of the community as a whole. He has made it his life's work to promote access to quality healthcare for all, and his efforts have touched countless lives. In short, this medical expert's warm and giving nature, combined with his unwavering commitment to public health, make him a true hero in the eyes of many. His selfless dedication to improving the lives of others is an inspiration to us all. He is a man who work beyond the call of duty.

Dr. Anver Hamdani is a name that resonates with the people, particularly in the medical community. He is a medical doctor and administrator who has served the people of Sri Lanka with great distinction. Before leave the country for higher education on medical science he worked with Lakshman Kadirgamar, PC, the slain Foreign Minister, who enabled many channels for Sri Lanka to work with other countries and develop a comprehensive foreign policy. “That was an exceptional opportunity for me”, Dr. Hamdani says while recalling many good memories of Mr Kadirgamar. “He wanted me to study law, in fact he visited our home in Kandy and asked my mother to encourage me for law. But my destiny was different,” he added.

“1996 saw a young boy walk out of the doors of Trinity ready to brace the future and what it holds. I spent 5 years pursuing medicine at Dow Medical College, Karachi, Pakistan following which I returned to the country ready to put whatever I had been taught to use,” he says while recalling his student life.

As a former student of Trinity College in Kandy, Dr. Hamdani was well-versed in the values of teamwork and collaboration. "The most important thing in healthcare is teamwork and collaboration,” he said. These qualities became evident when he spearheaded the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in Sri Lanka. He was a driving force in controlling the spread of the virus and was tireless in his efforts to provide medical assistance to those in need.

“Healthcare is a fundamental human right, and it is our responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to quality care,” he believed. “We are all human. And we all just want a chance. My mission is to impact as many lives as possible. Trinity has taught me that you just do whatever you can to help in any way that you can. All you need to do is help one person, expecting nothing in return. To me, that is being a humanitarian,” he added.

One of Dr. Hamdani's most significant contributions was the establishment of an intermediary treatment center for Covid-19 infected patients. This center was essential in providing prompt medical assistance to those who were affected by the virus. Dr. Hamdani also played a key role in the vaccination drive against the plague, which was critical in reducing the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Dr. Hamdani's exceptional leadership skills were evident not only throughout the pandemic but his remarkable journey as a medical doctor who worked in many remote areas in the island. He worked closely with medical professionals and other stakeholders to devise effective strategies to combat the virus. His ability to collaborate and work as a team was instrumental in bringing about positive results in the fight against the pandemic.

He is also an accomplished administrator. He has held various leadership positions in Sri Lanka's medical institutions, where he has played an active role in reforming the healthcare system. Dr. Hamdani's efforts have resulted in the establishment of modern medical facilities and the improvement of the overall quality of healthcare in Sri Lanka. "As a healthcare professional, it is our duty to serve the people with dedication and commitment,” he said.

In addition to his outstanding efforts in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic, Dr. Anver Hamdani also played a critical role in securing essential medicines for Sri Lanka during a period of economic crisis. As a Deputy Director of Health Services, he was in charge of coordinating with various international organizations and donors to ensure that Sri Lanka had access to essential medicines and medical supplies. "In times of crisis, it is important to work together and find solutions,” he said.

Dr. Hamdani's efforts in this regard were particularly noteworthy during the period when Sri Lanka was facing an acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies due to a severe economic downturn. He worked tirelessly to reach out to various countries and international organizations, seeking their support in providing essential medicines to Sri Lanka. His efforts bore fruit, and Sri Lanka was able to secure critical medicines and medical supplies from various sources, including countries such as China, India, and Pakistan, and organizations such as the World Health Organization.

Dr. Hamdani's work in securing essential medicines for Sri Lanka during a time of economic crisis was a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and his deep commitment to serving the people of Sri Lanka. His tireless efforts in this regard were critical in ensuring that Sri Lanka's healthcare system was able to continue providing essential services to the people of the country, even in the face of severe economic challenges. His contributions to the healthcare system in Sri Lanka, both during the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis, have been truly exceptional, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of healthcare professionals in Sri Lanka and beyond.

As we reflect on the remarkable achievements of this individual and the impact he has made on our nation, let us express our gratitude and admiration for his exceptional dedication to service. Let us also bless him with more courage and enthusiasm as he continues his important work. We are blessed to have such an extraordinary individual in our midst, and we owe him a debt of gratitude for all he has done to uplift our nation. May he continue to be blessed with the strength, courage, and enthusiasm he needs to pursue his exceptional national endeavor and make a lasting impact on the lives of many.